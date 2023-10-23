Amanda Serrano and Danila Ramos battle it out in the main event at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, October 27. The contest features Puerto Rican former undisputed featherweight champion against WBO mandatory challenger of Brazil. The pair goes head to head in a historic women’s world championship bout, scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Brooklyn’s 34-year-old seven-weight world champion, Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) brings to ring her unified WBO, WBA and IBF featherweight titles. Buenos Aires, Argentina-based 38-year-old WBO interim titleholder, Danila Ramos (12-2, 1 KOs) makes her first attempt to claim one of four major belts.

Serrano vs Ramos headlines the night of action, also featuring the third edition of Most Valuable Prospects. On the top of MVP 3, Antonio Vargas (16-1, 9 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas bantamweight title against Hernan Marquez (47-10-2, 33 KOs). The contest pits Kissimmee, Florida-based 27-year-old Houston-born Puerto Rican against Mexico’s 35-year-old veteran contender of Empalme, Sonora. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The date when Serrano vs Ramos airs live in the UK and Australia is Saturday, October 28.

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos tickets

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos tickets to witness all the action at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, October 27 are on sale.

Serrano vs Ramos tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and StubHub.

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos live stream on DAZN. The date is Friday, October 27. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos start time in UK & Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, October 28. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST and 12 pm AEDT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4 am BST / 2 pm AEDT.

Serrano vs Ramos undercard

Among the bouts featured on Serrano vs Ramos / MVP 3 undercard, Albany, New York native Damazion Vanhouter (4-0, 3 KOs) and Pennsylvania’s Nafys Anas (4-0, 3 KOs) square off in a six-round bout at light heavyweight. As well, Bayamon, Puerto Rico-born Alexander Rios Vega (7-0, 3 KOs) faces off Benigno Aguilar (10-0, 4 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida in a six-round bout at lightweight.

Also on the card, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (1-0, 1 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico takes on Kata Pap (1-0, 1 KOs) of Kecskemet, Hungary in a four-round bout at super flyweight. Plus, Miami-based Cuban Damian Lescaille (5-0, 3 KOs) meets Ray Barlow (7-3, 4 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia in a 10-round bout at welterweight.

In addition, Euri Cedeno (6-0, 6 KOs) of La Romana, Dominican Republic goes up against Cuba-born, Miami-based Dayan Depestre (1-0, 1 KOs) in a six-round bout at middleweight. Rounding out the card, Angel Chavez (8-0, 7 KOs) of Merced, California and Sladan Janjanin (37-16, 26 KOs) of Travnik, Bosnia clash in a six-round bout at super middleweight.

Serrano vs Ramos fight card

The current Serrano vs Ramos fight card looks as the following: