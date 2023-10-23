O’Shaquie Foster and Eduardo Hernandez battle it out in the main event at Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico on Saturday, October 28. The contest pits American undefeated WBC super featherweight champion against Mexican contender. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Houston-based 29-year-old O’Shaquie Foster (20-2, 11 KOs) of Orange, Texas makes the first defense of his belt and aims to remain unbeaten. Las Vegas-based 25-year-old native of Mexico City, Eduardo Hernandez (34-1, 31 KOs) makes his first attempt to become world champion and looks for his seventh win in a row.

In the co-main event, Australian Justis Huni (7-0 4 KOs) of Brisbane, Queensland and American former title challenger Tabiti Andrew Tabiti (20-1, 16 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois square off at heavyweight. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBA International title on the line.

The date when Foster vs Hernandez airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, October 29.

O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, October 28. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT.

O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez start time in UK & Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, October 29. The start time is scheduled for 1 am BST and 11 am AEDT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3:30 am BST / 1:30 pm AEDT.

Foster vs Hernandez undercard

Among the bouts featured on Foster vs Hernandez undercard, Mexico’s Eduardo Nunez (24-1, 24 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa faces San Jose, California-based former title challenger Oscar Escandon (27-6, 18 KOs) of Ibague, Colombia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Plus, Cristopher Lopez Rodriguez (16-0-2, 10 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco meets former title challenger Aaron Alameda (27-2, 15 KOs) of Nogales, Sonora. The all-Mexican contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight.

Foster vs Hernandez fight card

The current Foster vs Hernandez fight card looks as the following: