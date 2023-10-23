Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou square off in a highly anticipated boxing match at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 28. The contest features British WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion up against former UFC heavyweight champion of Cameroon. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Manchester’s undefeated 34-year-old Tyson Fury (boxing 33-0-1, 24 KOs) is set to go through one of the biggest names in MMA. In his next fight, “The Gypsy King” is scheduled to battle Ukraine’s unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The 36-year-old native of Batie, Cameroon, Francis Ngannou (MMA 17-3) looks to cause an upset and stop one of the boxing’s brightest stars.

The Fury vs Ngannou clash tops an all-heavyweight lineup of action. The co-main event pits undefeated Fabio Wardley (16-0, 15 KOs) of Ipswich, Suffolk against unbeaten David Adeleye (12-0, 11 KOs) of London. The all-British bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The date when Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 29.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou tickets

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou tickets to witness all the action at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 28 are on sale.

Fury vs Ngannou tickets can be purchased through Viagogo.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, October 28. The start time is scheduled for 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 5:40 pm ET / 2:40 pm PT.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, October 29. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEDT / 3 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 8:40 am AEDT / 7:40 am AEST.

How to watch Fury vs Ngannou in other countries

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou airs live stream on DAZN in over 200 countries (excluding the UK, Ireland, the US and Canada).

The respective date and start time vary by location.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Fury vs Ngannou from practically anywhere.

Fury vs Ngannou undercard

Among the bouts featured on Fury vs Ngannou undercard, former world champion Joseph Parker (32-3, 22 KOs) of New Zealand faces Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs) of Canada in a 10-round bout. Also on the card a 10-round bout between Junior Anthony Wright (20-4-1, 17 KOs) of the United States and Canada-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KOs).

As well, Moses Itauma (5-0, 3 KOs) of the UK and Istvan Bernath (10-1, 8 KOs) of Hungary go toe-to-toe in a six-round bout. Plus, Martin Bakole (19-1, 14 KOs) of Scotland by way of Congo takes on Carlos Takam (40-7-1, 28 KOs) of Cameroon in a 10-round bout. Kicking off the action, Jack McGann (8-0-1, 5 KOs) of England meets Alcibiade Duran (12-3, 9 KOs) of the United States in an eight-round prelim at super welterweight.

Fury vs Ngannou fight card

The current Fury vs Ngannou fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Martin Bakole vs. Carlos Takam, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary card