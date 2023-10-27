Subscribe
Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos prelims

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos free prelims air live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, October 27, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, billed as Most Valuable Prospects 3, Damazion Vanhouter takes on Nafys Anas in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. As well, Antonio Vargas defends his WBA Continental Americas bantamweight title in a 10-rounder against Hernan Marquez. Plus, Euri Cedeno faces Dayan Depestre in a six-rounder at middleweight and Angel Chavez meets Sladan Janjanin in a six-rounder at super middleweight.

In the historic 12-round main event, Puerto Rican seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) defends her unified WBO, WBA and IBF featherweight belts against WBO mandatory challenger Danila Ramos (12-2, 1 KOs) of Brazil.

In the 10-round co-main event, Miami-based Cuban Damian Lescaille (5-0, 3 KOs) goes up against Ray Barlow (7-3, 4 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia at welterweight.

In Australia, Serrano vs Ramos airs live on Saturday, October 28.

