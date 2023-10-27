Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos on weight for 126-pound title in Orlando

Serrano defends against Ramos in historic 12-round clash at Caribe Royale Orlando

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) and Danila Ramos (12-2, 1 KOs) square off in the main event live on DAZN from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, October 27. The contest features seven-weight world champion of Puerto Rico defending her unified WBO, WBA and IBF featherweight titles against WBO mandatory challenger of Brazil. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Both fighters successfully the required 126-pound limit. Amanda Serrano weighed-in at 125.7 lbs. Danila Ramos showed 124.6 lbs. The historic bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Damian Lescaille and Ray Barlow battle it out at welterweight. The fighters tipped the scales at 147.6 lbs and 145.7, respectively.

The event also features the third edition of Most Valuable Prospects. On the top of fight card, Damazion Vanhouter (4-0, 3 KOs) takes on Nafys Anas (4-0, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. Vanhouter came in at 188.5 lbs. Anas was 179.3 lbs.

Among other bouts, Antonio Vargas (16-1, 9 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas bantamweight belt against Hernan Marquez (47-10-2, 33 KOs). The fighters were 117 lbs and 117.5 lbs, respectively. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, October 28.

Get Serrano vs Ramos full fight card and weigh-in results below.

Serrano vs Ramos fight card

Main card

  • Amanda Serrano (125.7) vs. Danila Ramos (124.6), 12 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBO, WBA, IBF titles
  • Damian Lescaille (147.6) vs. Ray Barlow (145.7), 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Alexander Rios (136.1) vs. Benigno Aguilar (134.3), 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (114.6) vs. Kata Pap (114), 4 rounds, super flyweight

Preliminary card

  • Damazion Vanhouter (188.5) vs. Nafys Anas (179.3), 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Antonio Vargas (117) vs. Hernan Marquez (117.5), 10 rounds, bantamweight – Vargas’ WBA Continental Americas title
  • Euri Cedeno (159.7) vs. Dayan Depestre (159), 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Angel Chavez (167.9) vs. Sladan Janjanin (167.3), 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Boxing

O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez weigh-in results

Boxing

Joseph Parker primed for Simon Kean fight – ‘We’ve done everything in our power’

Boxing

Justis Huni: I have the goods to go all the way & get the win against Andrew Tabiti

00:00:00
Boxing

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou weigh-in results

Boxing

O’Shaquie Foster eyes undisputed 130-pound title, not looking past Rocky Hernandez

Load more
Stream Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live on DAZN

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.