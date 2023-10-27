Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos on weight for 126-pound title in Orlando

Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) and Danila Ramos (12-2, 1 KOs) square off in the main event live on DAZN from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, October 27. The contest features seven-weight world champion of Puerto Rico defending her unified WBO, WBA and IBF featherweight titles against WBO mandatory challenger of Brazil. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Both fighters successfully the required 126-pound limit. Amanda Serrano weighed-in at 125.7 lbs. Danila Ramos showed 124.6 lbs. The historic bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Damian Lescaille and Ray Barlow battle it out at welterweight. The fighters tipped the scales at 147.6 lbs and 145.7, respectively.

The event also features the third edition of Most Valuable Prospects. On the top of fight card, Damazion Vanhouter (4-0, 3 KOs) takes on Nafys Anas (4-0, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at light heavyweight. Vanhouter came in at 188.5 lbs. Anas was 179.3 lbs.

Among other bouts, Antonio Vargas (16-1, 9 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas bantamweight belt against Hernan Marquez (47-10-2, 33 KOs). The fighters were 117 lbs and 117.5 lbs, respectively. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, October 28.

Get Serrano vs Ramos full fight card and weigh-in results below.

Serrano vs Ramos fight card

Main card

Amanda Serrano (125.7) vs. Danila Ramos (124.6), 12 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBO, WBA, IBF titles

Damian Lescaille (147.6) vs. Ray Barlow (145.7), 10 rounds, welterweight

Alexander Rios (136.1) vs. Benigno Aguilar (134.3), 6 rounds, lightweight

Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (114.6) vs. Kata Pap (114), 4 rounds, super flyweight

Preliminary card