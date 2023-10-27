Fury vs Ngannou press-conference faceoff – ‘You are still a little man, Francis’

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou square off on Saturday, October 28 at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The contest, billed as “The Battle of The Baddest”, features British WBC and lineal heavyweight champion up against former UFC heavyweight champion of Cameroon. The highly anticipated boxing match is scheduled for 10 rounds.

At the final pre-fight press conference, held two days ahead of the event, the fighters went face to face and exchanged words. In the video shared by Top Rank Tyson Fury repeatedly calls Francis Ngannou “a little man”.

The Fury vs Ngannou clash airs live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, TNT Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in other selected countries.

In Australia, the fight airs on Sunday, October 29 live on PPV on DAZN and Kayo.