Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira new UFC 295 main event, Jon Jones out with injury

The highly anticipated heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic no longer headlines UFC 295 on Saturday, November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The originally scheduled co-main event between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira has now been slotted as top of the bill. A new co-main event pits Sergei Pavlovich against Tom Aspinall.

The bout featuring former two-time light heavyweight champion and reigning heavyweight king Jones (27-1, 1 NC) fell off after he suffered injury at training and was forced to withdraw. Former two-time heavyweight champion Miocic (20-4) won’t be fighting at the upcoming event. The contest is expected to be rescheduled to a new date.

“Jon Jones was training last night, got injured. He was wrestling. He tore the tendon that connects your pack to the bone off the bone. Eight months, gonna need surgery. He is out,” UFC President Dana White said in a video posted on X (former Twitter).

“So, the main event is Prochazka vs Pereira. The co-main event now is Pavlovich vs Aspinall for the interim heavyweight championship.”

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira for vacant UFC light heavyweight title

In the new UFC 295 main event live on ESPN+ PPV, Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira battle it out for the vacant 205-pound belt. The title became vacant in July, when former champion Jamahal Hill announced that he had to relinquish the title due to injury.

Former light heavyweight champion Prochazka (29-3-1) makes his Octagon return and is looking to regain the title. Brno, Czech Republic native last fought in June 2022, when he dethroned Glover Teixeira by submission in the fifth round to become a new champion. The 31-year-old vacated the title after he got injured and was forced to withdraw from his rematch against Teixeira.

Former middleweight champion Pereira (8-2) is looking to conquer a new division. In his previous bout in July, the 37-year-old of Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil defeated former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz by split decision and made successful 205-pound debut.

Sergei Pavlovich vs Tom Aspinall for interim UFC heavyweight title

Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall square off in a five-round UFC 295 co-main event with the interim heavyweight title on the line.

No. 2-ranked Pavlovich (18-1) is looking for his sixth win in a row. In his previous outing in April, the 31-year-old stopped Curtis Blaydes in the first round.

Aspinall (13-3) won his previous bout in July via first-round stoppage against Marcin Tybura. The 30-year-old native of Leigh, England is ranked No. 4.

“Jones and Stipe were supposed to fight. Jones gets hurt. Eight, nine months he is going to be out,” White said at the Power Slap 5 post-event press conference.”You don’t strip him (of the belt) or get take him out of the rankings after a year, right?”

“So, if you are Sergei and Aspinall you are getting the opportunity to fight for the interim title anyway, now. they are going to have to wait until this fight happens. This fight was set up, this fight needs to happen. Two of the biggest legends in the sport want the fight, the fans want the fight.”

UFC 295 fight card

The current UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira – vacant UFC light heavyweight title

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tom Aspinall – interim UFC heavyweight title

Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Preliminary card

Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg

Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nurullo Aliev

Early prelims

Dennis Buzukja vs. Jamall Emmers

Jared Gordon vs. Mark Madsen

John Castaneda vs. Kang Kyung-ho

Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas

In Australia, UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira airs on Sunday, November 12 live on on Kayo.