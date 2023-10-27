Subscribe
Justis Huni: I have the goods to go all the way & get the win against Andrew Tabiti

Huni faces Tabiti live from Cancun, Mexico

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Justis Huni primed for Andrew Tabiti fight in Cancun, Mexico
Justis Huni and promoter Eddie Hearn at the press conference | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Justis Huni makes his international debut as a pro on Saturday, October 28, when he faces Andrew Tabiti at Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico. The pair battles it out in the co-feature on the card, topped by O’Shaquie Foster’s WBC super featherweight title defense against Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez. The event airs live on DAZN.

The Australian heavyweight faces former world title challenger of the U.S. for the WBA International heavyweight belt. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

“It’s massive for my career going forward and I’m excited to be a part of this card,” Justis Huni said at the pre-fight press conference. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be fighting in front of new eyes and I am ready to go on Saturday night.”

In his previous outing in Nathan, Queensland last November, Huni (7-0,4 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Kiki Toa Leutele and remained unbeaten. In his first fight in North America, Brisbane-based 24-year-old native of Meadowbrook, Queensland looks to impress.

“I’m here to prove why I belong at the top with the other name, and this is my time to shine, and what better platform to do it on as the co-main event of a world title fight, and you better believe I’m going to bring my best.”

Justis Huni press conference
Justis Huni at the press conference | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Huni’s next opponent Andrew Tabiti (20-1, 16 KOs) fought for the IBF cruiserweight belt in June 2019 in Riga, Latvia, where he was KO’d by Yuniel Dorticos in the 10th round. Since then, Chicago’s 34-year-old secured three wins by way of stoppage. In his previous bout in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in August 2022, Las Vegas-based former world title challenger defeated James Wilson via fifth round RTD.

“We have both got good boxing IQ’s and I think it’s going to be a chess match at the start. But I believe I have the goods to go all the way and get the win.”

As an amateur, Justis Huni earned a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships, as well as lifted Gold at Youth World Championships in 2016.

In the UK and Australia, Foster vs Hernandez airs live on Sunday, October 29.

