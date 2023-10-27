O’Shaquie Foster eyes undisputed 130-pound title, not looking past Rocky Hernandez

O’Shaquie Foster defends his WBC super featherweight title against Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez on Saturday, October 28 at Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout live on DAZN. Ahead of the event, the fighters hosted the final press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

O’Shaquie Foster (20-2, 11 KOs) makes the first defense of the belt that he claimed by unanimous decision against Rey Vargas in February. Houston-based 29-year-old native of Orange, Texas goes through the ropes for the first time in Mexico.

“I’m feel right at home,” O’Shaquie Foster said. “I’ve been embraced by the fans, there’s been much love, and I am used to being in this position so it’s easy and cool for me.”

“I don’t know what they are looking at, but if you look at my fights, I have presented a different challenge to anybody in front of me. I might fight you southpaw the whole fight, I might fight you orthodox the whole fight. But from round one to 12, I can put you down on the canvas, I’ve shown that in several fights. All the talking is done. They say they have been calling for this fight, it kind of sounds crazy because we could have fought in the summertime, he fought Hector Garcia because he wanted a tune-up fight instead of coming for the world title. I hadn’t fought for a year when I went into the world title fight with Vargas, no excuses. They have nothing but excuses and those that know the background know that they have been running from me.”

“I plan on trying to unify and try to become undisputed. We aren’t looking past Rocky but I feel like this is the beginning to the world seeing what I have to give, and you’ll start to see it on Saturday.”

O’Shaquie Foster and Eduardo Hernandez go face to face | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

‘I’ve wanted this from the very first day I took up boxing’

Las Vegas-based “Rocky” Hernandez (34-1, 31 KOs) makes his first attempt to land world title. The 25-year-old Mexico City native eyes his seventh straight victory.

“On Saturday you are going to see a new World champion, and that’s me,” said Hernandez. “I don’t know why he is saying I was scared to fight him. I’m not scared of anyone, and it is his fault that the fight went to purse bids. I’m bringing the war on Saturday, and I hope he is ready for it because I am taking that title home and will show exactly who Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez is.”

“They are right in one thing, that this fight does not go the distance, but it will be from an Eduardo Hernandez KO. I am going to show why I deserve to be here on Saturday night.”

“I’ve wanted this from the very first day I took up boxing. I’ve not cared about who I faced, I have complete hunger and ambition to get my hand raised on Saturday and what better way to do it than have my family alongside me to see me take that belt home.”

In the UK and Australia, Foster vs Hernandez airs live on Sunday, October 29.