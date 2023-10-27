O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez weigh-in results

O’Shaquie Foster (20-2, 11 KOs) and Eduardo Hernandez (34-1, 31 KOs) square off live on DAZN from Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico on Saturday, October 28. The contest features WBC super featherweight champion of the United States defending his title against contender of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Justis Huni (7-0 4 KOs) of Australia faces former title challenger Andrew Tabiti (20-1, 16 KOs) of the United States at heavyweight. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBA International belt at stake.

Also on the card, Eduardo Nunez (24-1, 24 KOs) takes on former title challenger Oscar Escandon (27-6, 18 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Cristopher Lopez Rodriguez (16-0-2, 10 KOs) goes up against former title challenger Aaron Alameda (27-2, 15 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 29.

Get Foster vs Hernandez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Foster vs Hernandez fight card