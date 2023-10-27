Subscribe
HomeBoxing

O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez weigh-in results

Foster defends WBC super featherweight title against Hernandez live from Cancun, Mexico

BoxingNews
Newswire
O'Shaquie Foster weigh-in
O'Shaquie Foster | Amanda Westcott/Showtime

O’Shaquie Foster (20-2, 11 KOs) and Eduardo Hernandez (34-1, 31 KOs) square off live on DAZN from Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico on Saturday, October 28. The contest features WBC super featherweight champion of the United States defending his title against contender of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Justis Huni (7-0 4 KOs) of Australia faces former title challenger Andrew Tabiti (20-1, 16 KOs) of the United States at heavyweight. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBA International belt at stake.

Also on the card, Eduardo Nunez (24-1, 24 KOs) takes on former title challenger Oscar Escandon (27-6, 18 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Cristopher Lopez Rodriguez (16-0-2, 10 KOs) goes up against former title challenger Aaron Alameda (27-2, 15 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 29.

Get Foster vs Hernandez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Foster vs Hernandez fight card

  • O’Shaquie Foster vs. Eduardo Hernandez, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Foster’s WBC super featherweight title
  • Justis Huni vs. Andrew Tabiti, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Eduardo Nunez vs. Oscar Escandon, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Cristopher Lopez Rodriguez vs. Aaron Alameda, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Boxing

Joseph Parker primed for Simon Kean fight – ‘We’ve done everything in our power’

Boxing

Justis Huni: I have the goods to go all the way & get the win against Andrew Tabiti

00:00:00
Boxing

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou weigh-in results

Boxing

O’Shaquie Foster eyes undisputed 130-pound title, not looking past Rocky Hernandez

00:00:00
Boxing

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos prelims

Load more
Stream Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live on DAZN

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.