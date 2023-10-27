Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou weigh-in results

Tyson Fury (boxing 33-0-1, 24 KOs) and Francis Ngannou (MMA 17-3) square off in a highly anticipated boxing match at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 28. The contest features England’s WBC and Lineal heavyweight champion up against Cameroon’s former UFC heavyweight champion. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Ipswich, Suffolk’s undefeated Fabio Wardley (16-0, 15 KOs) goes up against London’s unbeaten David Adeleye (12-0, 11 KOs). The all-British bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among other bouts featured on the all-heavyweight main card, former world champion Joseph Parker (32-3, 22 KOs) meets Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs) in a 10-rounder. As well, Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KOs) faces Junior Anthony Wright (20-4-1, 17 KOs) in a 10-rounder. Plus, Moses Itauma (5-0, 3 KOs) duels Istvan Bernath (10-1, 8 KOs) in a six-rounder and Martin Bakole (19-1, 14 KOs) takes on Carlos Takam (40-7-1, 28 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Fans in the United States can watch Fury vs Ngannou live on ESPN+ PPV. In the UK, the event is available live on TNT Sports Box Office. In other selected countries, including Australia, the fight airs live on DAZN.

Fury vs Ngannou fight card

Get Fury vs Ngannou full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Main card

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Martin Bakole vs. Carlos Takam, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary card

Jack McGann vs. Alcibiade Duran, 8 rounds, super welterweight

