Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos post-fight press conference

Serrano defends against Ramos in historic 12-round clash at Caribe Royale Orlando

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

The post-fight Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos press conference follows their historic bout for the undisputed featherweight title live on DAZN from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, October 27. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

Puerto Rican seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) brings her unified WBO, WBA and IBF featherweight straps to the ring. Brazilian WBO interim titleholder Danila Ramos (12-2, 1 KOs) makes her first attempt to claim one of four major belts.

In the co-main event, Damian Lescaille (5-0, 3 KOs) faces Ray Barlow (7-3, 4 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Also on the main card, Alexander Rios Vega (7-0, 3 KOs) takes on Benigno Aguilar (10-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (1-0, 1 KOs) meets Kata Pap (1-0, 1 KOs) in a four-rounder at super flyweight.

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, October 28.

Get Serrano vs Ramos results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

00:10:28
Boxing

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou preview show

Boxing

Serrano vs Ramos results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

00:10:26
Boxing

O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez on weight for 130 lbs title in Cancun, Mexico

Boxing

Joseph Parker primed for Simon Kean fight – ‘We’ve done everything in our power’

Boxing

Justis Huni: I have the goods to go all the way & get the win against Andrew Tabiti

Load more
Stream Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live on Kayo in Australia

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live on DAZN

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.