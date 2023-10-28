Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos post-fight press conference

The post-fight Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos press conference follows their historic bout for the undisputed featherweight title live on DAZN from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, October 27. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

Puerto Rican seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) brings her unified WBO, WBA and IBF featherweight straps to the ring. Brazilian WBO interim titleholder Danila Ramos (12-2, 1 KOs) makes her first attempt to claim one of four major belts.

In the co-main event, Damian Lescaille (5-0, 3 KOs) faces Ray Barlow (7-3, 4 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Also on the main card, Alexander Rios Vega (7-0, 3 KOs) takes on Benigno Aguilar (10-0, 4 KOs) in a six-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (1-0, 1 KOs) meets Kata Pap (1-0, 1 KOs) in a four-rounder at super flyweight.

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, October 28.

Get Serrano vs Ramos results.