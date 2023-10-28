Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Fury vs Ngannou results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

BoxingNewsResults
Newswire
Stream Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live results from Saudi Arabia
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, USA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou battle it out in the main event live stream from Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 28. The contest pits WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the UK against former UFC heavyweight champion of Cameroon. The highly anticipated boxing fight is scheduled for 10 rounds.

British 35-year-old boxing superstar Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) looks to dominate and knock Francis Ngannou out. In his next fight, undefeated Manchester native faces Ukraine’s unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed title. Cameroonian-French 37-year-old MMA fighter Francis Ngannou (17-3) makes his pro boxing debut and targets to pull off an upset by stopping one of the biggest names of “The Sweet Science”.

Billed as “The Battle of The Baddest”, Fury vs Ngannou tops an all-heavyweight lineup of action. In the co-main event, Fabio Wardley (16-0, 15 KOs) and David Adeleye (12-0, 11 KOs) square off in an all-British bout, scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among Fury vs Ngannou undercard bouts, New Zealand’s former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (32-3, 22 KOs) takes on Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs) of Canada in a 10-round bout. As well, Junior Anthony Wright (20-4-1, 17 KOs) of the United States meets Canada-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

In addition, Moses Itauma (5-0, 3 KOs) of the UK and Istvan Bernath (10-1, 8 KOs) of Hungary go toe-to-toe in a six-round bout. Plus, Scotland-based Martin Bakole (19-1, 14 KOs) of Congo clashes with Carlos Takam (40-7-1, 28 KOs) of Cameroon in a 10-round bout.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, October 29.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV
Date: Saturday, October 28
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Watch on ESPN+

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo and DAZN
Date: Sunday, October 29
Time: 4 am AEDT / 1 am AWST

Watch on Kayo

Other countries

Broadcast: DAZN (excluding the UK, Ireland, the US and Canada)
Date and time vary by location

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Fury vs Ngannou from practically anywhere.

Watch on DAZN

Fury vs Ngannou fight card

Get Fury vs Ngannou full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye, 12 rounds, heavyweight
  • Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Martin Bakole vs. Carlos Takam, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary card

  • Jack McGann vs. Alcibiade Duran, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou results

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

00:10:28
Boxing

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou preview show

Boxing

Serrano vs Ramos results, full fight card

00:10:26
Boxing

O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez on weight for 130 lbs title in Cancun, Mexico

Boxing

Joseph Parker primed for Simon Kean fight – ‘We’ve done everything in our power’

Boxing

Justis Huni: I have the goods to go all the way & get the win against Andrew Tabiti

Load more
Stream Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live on Kayo in Australia

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live on DAZN

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.