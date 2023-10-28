Fury vs Ngannou results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou battle it out in the main event live stream from Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 28. The contest pits WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the UK against former UFC heavyweight champion of Cameroon. The highly anticipated boxing fight is scheduled for 10 rounds.

British 35-year-old boxing superstar Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) looks to dominate and knock Francis Ngannou out. In his next fight, undefeated Manchester native faces Ukraine’s unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed title. Cameroonian-French 37-year-old MMA fighter Francis Ngannou (17-3) makes his pro boxing debut and targets to pull off an upset by stopping one of the biggest names of “The Sweet Science”.

Billed as “The Battle of The Baddest”, Fury vs Ngannou tops an all-heavyweight lineup of action. In the co-main event, Fabio Wardley (16-0, 15 KOs) and David Adeleye (12-0, 11 KOs) square off in an all-British bout, scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among Fury vs Ngannou undercard bouts, New Zealand’s former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (32-3, 22 KOs) takes on Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KOs) of Canada in a 10-round bout. As well, Junior Anthony Wright (20-4-1, 17 KOs) of the United States meets Canada-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

In addition, Moses Itauma (5-0, 3 KOs) of the UK and Istvan Bernath (10-1, 8 KOs) of Hungary go toe-to-toe in a six-round bout. Plus, Scotland-based Martin Bakole (19-1, 14 KOs) of Congo clashes with Carlos Takam (40-7-1, 28 KOs) of Cameroon in a 10-round bout.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, October 29.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo and DAZN

Date: Sunday, October 29

Time: 4 am AEDT / 1 am AWST

Other countries

Broadcast: DAZN (excluding the UK, Ireland, the US and Canada)

Date and time vary by location

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Fury vs Ngannou from practically anywhere.

Fury vs Ngannou fight card

Get Fury vs Ngannou full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Fabio Wardley vs. David Adeleye, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Junior Anthony Wright, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Moses Itauma vs. Istvan Bernath, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Martin Bakole vs. Carlos Takam, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Preliminary card

Jack McGann vs. Alcibiade Duran, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou results