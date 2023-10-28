Serrano vs Ramos results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Amanda Serrano and Danila Ramos battle it out in the main event live stream from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, October 27. The contest pits Puerto Rican former undisputed featherweight champion against WBO mandatory challenger of Brazil. The historic women’s world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

34-year-old seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York defends her unified WBA, WBO and IBF featherweight titles. Buenos Aires, Argentina-based 38-year-old WBO interim titleholder, Danila Ramos (12-2, 1 KOs) makes her first attempt to become world champion.

The co-main event features Miami-based Cuban Damian Lescaille (5-0, 3 KOs) up against Ray Barlow (7-3, 4 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Among Serrano vs Ramos undercard bouts, Bayamon, Puerto Rico-born Alexander Rios Vega (7-0, 3 KOs) and Benigno Aguilar (10-0, 4 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida battle it out in the six-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (1-0, 1 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico and Kata Pap (1-0, 1 KOs) of Kecskemet, Hungary square off in the four-rounder at super flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, October 28.

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, October 27

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: 2 am BST / 12 pm AEDT

Serrano vs Ramos fight card

Get Serrano vs Ramos full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos, 12 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBO, WBA, IBF titles

Damian Lescaille vs. Ray Barlow, 10 rounds, welterweight

Alexander Rios vs. Benigno Aguilar, 6 rounds, lightweight

Damazion Vanhouter vs. Nafys Anas, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs. Kata Pap, 4 rounds, super flyweight

Prelims (Most Valuable Prospects 3)

Antonio Vargas vs. Hernan Marquez, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Vargas’ WBA Continental Americas title

Euri Cedeno vs. Dayan Depestre, 6 rounds, middleweight

Angel Chavez vs. Sladan Janjanin, 6 rounds super middleweight

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos results