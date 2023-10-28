Subscribe
Serrano vs Ramos results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Amanda Serrano defends against Danila Ramos live from Orlando, Florida

BoxingNewsResults
Newswire
Stream Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos live results from Orlando
Amanda Serrano and Danila Ramos go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL, USA | Twitter/DAZNBoxing

Amanda Serrano and Danila Ramos battle it out in the main event live stream from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, October 27. The contest pits Puerto Rican former undisputed featherweight champion against WBO mandatory challenger of Brazil. The historic women’s world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

34-year-old seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York defends her unified WBA, WBO and IBF featherweight titles. Buenos Aires, Argentina-based 38-year-old WBO interim titleholder, Danila Ramos (12-2, 1 KOs) makes her first attempt to become world champion.

The co-main event features Miami-based Cuban Damian Lescaille (5-0, 3 KOs) up against Ray Barlow (7-3, 4 KOs) of Atlanta, Georgia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at welterweight.

Among Serrano vs Ramos undercard bouts, Bayamon, Puerto Rico-born Alexander Rios Vega (7-0, 3 KOs) and Benigno Aguilar (10-0, 4 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida battle it out in the six-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Krystal Rosado-Ortiz (1-0, 1 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico and Kata Pap (1-0, 1 KOs) of Kecskemet, Hungary square off in the four-rounder at super flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, October 28.

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, October 27
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, October 28
Time: 2 am BST / 12 pm AEDT

Watch on DAZN

Serrano vs Ramos fight card

Get Serrano vs Ramos full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos, 12 rounds, featherweight – Serrano’s WBO, WBA, IBF titles
  • Damian Lescaille vs. Ray Barlow, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Alexander Rios vs. Benigno Aguilar, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Damazion Vanhouter vs. Nafys Anas, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs. Kata Pap, 4 rounds, super flyweight

Prelims (Most Valuable Prospects 3)

  • Antonio Vargas vs. Hernan Marquez, 10 rounds, bantamweight – Vargas’ WBA Continental Americas title
  • Euri Cedeno vs. Dayan Depestre, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Angel Chavez vs. Sladan Janjanin, 6 rounds super middleweight

Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos results

  • Angel Chavez def. Sladan Janjanin by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
  • Euri Cedeno vs. Dayan Depestre – split draw (57-57, 58-56, 56-58)
  • Antonio Vargas def. Hernan Marquez by unanimous decision (99-89, 99-89, 99-89)
  • Krystal Rosado-Ortiz def. Kata Pap by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
  • Damazion Vanhouter def. Nafys Anas by unanimous decision (40-36, 39-37, 39-37)
  • Benigno Aguilar def. Alexander Rios by split decision (58-55, 57-56, 56-57)
  • Damian Lescaille def. Ray Barlow KO (R9 at 2:58)

