Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou preview show

Boxing superstar Tyson Fury faces off prominent MMA fighter Francis Ngannou at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 28. The pair squares off in the 10-round match live on pay-per-view.

Top Tank’s Fury vs Ngannou Preview Show covers “everything you need to know for ‘The Battle of The Baddest'”. ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Tim Bradley, Bernardo Osuna and Brett Okamoto do a roundtable discussion and preview the fight.

Undefeated Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (boxing 33-0-1, 24 KOs) of Manchester, England is a reigning WBC and lineal heavyweight champion. Cameroonian-French Francis Ngannou (MMA 17-3) is a former UFC heavyweight champion.

Boxing fans can watch the fight live on ESPN+ PPV in the United States, TNT Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in Australia and other selected countries.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, October 29 live on pay-per-view on DAZN and Kayo.