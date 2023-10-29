Subscribe
Best Shots: Tyson Fury gets dropped, defeats Francis Ngannou by decision

The Battle of The Baddest

Tyson Fury defeats Francis Ngannou by split decision
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in their bout at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 28, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury defeated former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou by split decision, when the pair squared off at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 28. On his way to victory, British boxing star had to overcome a knockdown in the third round, courtesy of the French-Cameroonian fighter’s left hook.

Kicking off Riyadh Season, the highly anticipated clash went the full distance. After 10 rounds, one judge gave 95-94 to Ngannou, while two other judges had 96-93 and 95-94 in favor of Fury.

With the win, Tyson Fury made his successful ring return after almost 11-month of layoff. In his next fight, “The Gypsy King” is expected to face unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine for the undisputed title.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou sends Tyson Fury to the canvas in Round 3 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images
Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in their bout at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 28, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 29.

Get Fury vs Ngannou full fight card results.

