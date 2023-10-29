Fabio Wardley drops & stops David Adeleye in seventh round

Fabio Wardley came out victorious when he faced his bitter rival David Adeleye at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 28. The pair squared off on the card, headlined by Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live on pay-per-view.

The scheduled for 12 rounds all-British heavyweight bout ended prior to the final bell. Wardley claimed the win via stoppage, sending Adeleye to the canvas along the way with a pair of big hooks. Although the latter beat the eight count and got back on his feet, referee John Latham jumped in and waved the fight off at 2 and 43 seconds into the seventh round to save him from further punishment.

With the victory by TKO, Fabio Wardley remained undefeated and improved to 17-0, 16 KOs. The 28-year-old native of Ipswich, Suffolk made his second ring appearance for 2023.

Adeleye dropped to 12-1, 11 KOs. London’s 26-year-old suffered his first career defeat.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 29.

