Joseph Parker KO’s Simon Kean with uppercut in Round 3

Parker stops Kean on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou card live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Parviz Iskenderov
Joseph Parker knocks out Simon Kean in the third round with uppercut
Joseph Parker in his bout against Simon Kean at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 28, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Joseph Parker came on top on Saturday, October 28 at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he faced Simon Kean. The pair battled it out on the card topped by Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live on pay-per-view.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Former heavyweight world champion of New Zealand claimed the win against his Canadian opponent by knockout with uppercut. After the latter touched the canvas, the referee opened an eight count and waved the fight off as he wouldn’t get back up on his feet. The official time of stoppage was 2 minutes and 4 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by knockout South Auckland native Joseph Parker improved to 33-3, 23 KOs and secured his third win in a row. The 31-year-old former WBO heavyweight champion made his third ring appearance for 2023.

Simon Kean dropped to 23-2, 22 KOs. The 34-year-old of Trois-Rivieres, Quebec got his eight win streak snapped.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 29.

Get Fury vs Ngannou full fight card results.

