Justis Huni on top with decision against Andrew Tabiti

Huni bests Tabiti on O'Shaquie Foster vs "Rocky" Hernandez card live from Cancun, Mexico

Parviz Iskenderov
Justis Huni defeats Andrew Tabiti by decision
Justis Huni in his bout against Andrew Tabiti at Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico on Saturday, October 28, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Justis Huni came out victorious on Saturday, October 28 at Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico, where he faced Andrew Tabiti. The pair battled it out in the co-main event on the card, headlined by O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez live on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout went the full distance. The Australian heavyweight defeated former world title challenger of the U.S. by unanimous decision. The scores were 100-90, 98-92 and 98-92.

With the victory, Brisbane-based Justis Huni improved to 8-0,4 KOs and landed the WBA International heavyweight belt. The 24-year-old native of Meadowbrook, Queensland made his successful international debut as a pro.

Las Vegas-based Andrew Tabiti dropped to 20-2, 16 KOs. Chicago’s 34-year-old got his three-win streak snapped.

Justis Huni vs Andrew Tabiti fight video highlights

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 29.

Get Foster vs Hernandez full fight card results.

