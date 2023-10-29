Justis Huni on top with decision against Andrew Tabiti

Justis Huni came out victorious on Saturday, October 28 at Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico, where he faced Andrew Tabiti. The pair battled it out in the co-main event on the card, headlined by O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez live on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout went the full distance. The Australian heavyweight defeated former world title challenger of the U.S. by unanimous decision. The scores were 100-90, 98-92 and 98-92.

With the victory, Brisbane-based Justis Huni improved to 8-0,4 KOs and landed the WBA International heavyweight belt. The 24-year-old native of Meadowbrook, Queensland made his successful international debut as a pro.

Las Vegas-based Andrew Tabiti dropped to 20-2, 16 KOs. Chicago’s 34-year-old got his three-win streak snapped.

Justis Huni vs Andrew Tabiti fight video highlights

Statement made ?



Justis Huni claims the WBA International Heavyweight Title in his international debut ??#FosterHernandez | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/K8G9BKwAHd — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) October 29, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 29.

