Foster vs Hernandez results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

O’Shaquie Foster and Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez battle it out in the main event live stream from Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico on Saturday, October 28. The contest features a newly-crowned WBC super featherweight champion up against contender, representing the country-host. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Houston-based 29-year-old Foster (20-2, 11 KOs) of Orange, Texas makes the first defense of his title that earned in February by unanimous decision against Rey Vargas. Las Vegas-based 25-year-old “Rocky” Hernandez (34-1, 31 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico makes his first attempt to become champion.

The co-main event pits Justis Huni (7-0 4 KOs) of Brisbane, Australia against former world title challenger Andrew Tabiti (20-1, 16 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois. The pair battles it out for the WBA International heavyweight title. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Foster vs Hernandez undercard bouts, Eduardo Nunez (24-1, 24 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico takes on former title challenger Oscar Escandon (27-6, 18 KOs) of San Jose, California by way of Ibague, Colombia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

Also on the card a pair of all-Mexican eight-round super welterweight bouts, featuring Carlos Ortiz Cervantes (13-5, 13 KOs) up against Brian Mora Munoz (4-6-3, 2 KOs) and Javid Ramirez Beltran (10-0, 4 KOs) versus Jose Rosas Meza (4-2, 3 KOs). Plus, Hector Munguia Calderon (7-0-1, 3 KOs) meets his fellow-Mexican Oscar Pena Marquez (4-3, 3 KOs) in a six-round featherweight bout.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 29.

O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, October 29

Time: 1 am BST / 11 am AEDT

Foster vs Hernandez fight card

Get Foster vs Hernandez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

O’Shaquie Foster vs. Eduardo Hernandez, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Foster’s WBC super featherweight title

Justis Huni vs. Andrew Tabiti, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Eduardo Nunez vs. Oscar Escandon, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Carlos Ortiz Cervantes vs. Brian Mora Munoz, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Javid Ramirez Beltran vs. Jose Rosas Meza, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Hector Munguia Calderon vs. Oscar Pena Marquez, 6 rounds, featherweight

O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez results