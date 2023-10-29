O’Shaquie Foster and Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez squared off in the main event live on DAZN Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico on Saturday, October 28. The contest featured American WBC super featherweight champion up against contender, representing the country-host.

Both fighters put on a spectacular explosive performance in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout that ended prior to the final bell. Foster came out on top dropping and stopping Hernandez in the final round.

While Hernandez got back on his feet and beat the eight count, the referee stepped in to save him from further punishment, as Poster continued pouring punches. The official time was 2 minutes and 38 seconds into the 12th round.

At the time of the stoppage, the two out of three scorecards were in favor of Hernandez.

With the victory by TKO, Houston-based 29-year-old Foster improved to 21-2, 12 KOs. The native of Orange, Texas made the first successful defense of his title.

Las Vegas-based “Rocky” Hernandez dropped to 34-2, 31 KOs. Mexico City’s 25-year-old failed his first attempt to become world champion.

Check out O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez full fight video highlights below.

Roster drops Hernandez in the 12th.

Foster stops Hernandez in the final round.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, live on October 29.

Get Foster vs Hernandez full fight card results.