Subscribe
HomeBoxing

O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez full fight video highlights

O'Shaquie Foster retains WBC super featherweight title by TKO against "Rocky" Hernandez live from Cancun, Mexico

BoxingNewsResults
Newswire
O'Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Rocky Hernandez
O'Shaquie Foster in his WBC super featherweight title defense against Eduardo Hernandez at Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico on Saturday, October 28, 2023 Ed MulhollandMatchroom

O’Shaquie Foster and Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez squared off in the main event live on DAZN Poliforum Benito Juarez in Cancun, Mexico on Saturday, October 28. The contest featured American WBC super featherweight champion up against contender, representing the country-host.

Both fighters put on a spectacular explosive performance in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout that ended prior to the final bell. Foster came out on top dropping and stopping Hernandez in the final round.

While Hernandez got back on his feet and beat the eight count, the referee stepped in to save him from further punishment, as Poster continued pouring punches. The official time was 2 minutes and 38 seconds into the 12th round.

At the time of the stoppage, the two out of three scorecards were in favor of Hernandez.

With the victory by TKO, Houston-based 29-year-old Foster improved to 21-2, 12 KOs. The native of Orange, Texas made the first successful defense of his title.

Las Vegas-based “Rocky” Hernandez dropped to 34-2, 31 KOs. Mexico City’s 25-year-old failed his first attempt to become world champion.

Check out O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo Hernandez full fight video highlights below.

Foster vs Hernandez full fight video highlights

“Rocky” Hernandez makes his ring walk.

Here comes O’Shaquie Foster.

Fight time.

Flying fists.

Roster drops Hernandez in the 12th.

Foster stops Hernandez in the final round.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, live on October 29.

Get Foster vs Hernandez full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Boxing

Best Shots: Tyson Fury gets dropped, defeats Francis Ngannou by decision

Boxing

Justis Huni on top with decision against Andrew Tabiti

00:03:12
Boxing

Tyson Fury faces off Oleksandr Usyk in the ring after Francis Ngannou fight

00:11:03
Boxing

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou full fight video highlights

00:08:41
Boxing

Fabio Wardley drops & stops David Adeleye in seventh round

Load more
Stream Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live on Kayo in Australia

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou live on DAZN

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.