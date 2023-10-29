Tyson Fury faces off Oleksandr Usyk in the ring after Francis Ngannou fight

British boxing star Tyson Fury came out with the win against Cameroonian-French MMA fighter Francis Ngannou on Saturday, October 28 at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Post-fight “The Gypsy King” went face to face inside the ring with his next opponent Oleksandr Usyk.

The Fury vs Usyk showdown was signed in September. The pair is expected to square off on Saturday, December 23 also in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With the victory by split decision against Ngannou, Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) remained unbeaten. The 35-year-old native of Manchester is a reigning WBC heavyweight champion.

36-year-old Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) of Simferopol, Ukraine is a unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion.

The pair goes head to head for the first undisputed heavyweight title in almost 24 years.