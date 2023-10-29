Subscribe
Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou full fight video highlights

Fury gets drops, takes split decision against Ngannou

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou squared off in the main event live on pay-per-view from Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, October 28. The contest featured British WBC and lineal heavyweight champion up against former UFC heavyweight champion of Cameroon.

The scheduled for 10 rounds boxing match went the full distance. In the end, one judges scored the fight 95-94 in favor of Ngannou, while two other judges gave 96-93 and 95-94 to Fury.

“That definitely wasn’t in the script,” Fury said post-fight. He’s one hell of a fighter. He’s strong, a big puncher, and a lot better as a boxer than we thought he would ever be. He’s a very awkward man, and he’s a good puncher. I respect him a lot, before the fight and afterward.

“He was very awkward. He wasn’t coming forward. He was standing back and waiting for me to land my punches and then try to counter. He’s a good fighter. He’s given me one of my toughest fights in the last 10 years.”

“It’s part of boxing. I got caught behind the head again. My legs weren’t hurt or nothing. I was alright. And I got back up and it was what it was. And I got back to my boxing. I don’t know how close it was. But I got the win, and that’s what it is.”

With the victory by split decision, 35-year-old boxing superstar Tyson Fury improved to 34-0-1, 24 KOs. In his next fight on December 23, undefeated Manchester native faces unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine for the undisputed title.

“We can run it back again, and I’m sure I will get the better,” Ngannou said. “This was my first boxing match. It was a great experience. I’m not giving any excuse. I know I came up short. But I’m going to go back and work harder with a little more experience and a little more feeling of the game. And I will come back even stronger.”

“At first, I was a little nervous. This is a new sport that I never did. Now I know I can do this sh*t. So, get ready!”

Francis Ngannou, who sent Fury to the canvas in Round 3, dropped to 0-1. Cameroonian-French 37-year-old MMA fighter made his pro boxing debut.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, October 29.

Get Fury vs Ngannou full fight card results.

