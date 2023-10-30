Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall date, time, tickets, how to watch, undercard

Efe Ajagba and Joseph Goodall battle it out in the main event at Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada on Saturday, November 4. The contest features Nigerian heavyweight up against old rival of Australia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Their first fight goes back to 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. Goodall defeated Ajagba by decision in the semifinals of the championships.

In his previous outing in August, Stafford, Texas-based Efe Ajagba (18-1, 13 KOs) took the win against Zhan Kossobutskiy via fourth-round disqualification. In January, Ughelli, Nigeria native scored a unanimous decision against Stephan Shaw. The 29-year-old makes his third ring appearance for 2023 and is looking for his fourth straight victory.

Bendigo, Victoria-born Joseph Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs) won his previous bout in July against Shaw via sixth-round TKO and secured his second win in a row. Brisbane, Queensland-based 31-year-old goes through the ropes for the second time this year and the third time in the U.S.

In the co-main event, undefeated 26-year-old American Raymond Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) of West Covina, California faces off unbeaten 26-year-old Mexican Diego Torres Nunez (18-0, 17 KOs) of Zapopan, Jalisco. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

The date when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, November 5.

Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall tickets

Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall tickets to witness all the action at Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada on Saturday, November 4 are on sale.

Ajagba vs Goodall tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and StubHub.

Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, November 4. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 10 ET / 7 pm PT.

Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall start time in Australia

Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall broadcast information for Australia is yet to be confirmed. Live stream is expected on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 5. The start time is scheduled for 11 am AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 12 pm AEDT.

How to watch Ajagba vs Goodall in other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Ajagba vs Goodall from practically anywhere.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

Ajagba vs Goodall undercard

Among the bouts featured on Ajagba vs Goodall undercard, Brandon Moore (12-0, 8 KOs) of Lakeland, Florida goes up against Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) of Saginaw, Michigan in an eight-round match at heavyweight. As well, Henry Lebron (18-0, 10 KOs) of Moca, Puerto Rico takes on William Foster III (16-0, 10 KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut in a 10-round bout at super featherweight.

Also on the card, Antonio Mireles (8-0, 7 KOs) of Des Moines, Iowa meets Skylar Lacy (7-0, 5 KOs) of Indianapolis, Indiana in a six-round bout at heavyweight. Omar Rosario (11-0, 3 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico squares off against California’s Angel Rebollar (7-3, 3 KOs) in an eight-round bout at junior welterweight.

Plus, Lindolfo Delgado (18-0, 13 KOs) of Linares, Nuevo Leon and Luis Hernandez Ramos (23-3, 20 KOs) of Chihuahua clash in an eight-round all-Mexican bout at junior welterweight. Charlie Sheehy (7-0, 5 KOs) of San Francisco faces Jesus Vasquez (10-1, 2 KOs) of Los Angeles in a six-round bout at lightweight.

In addition, Javier Martinez (8-0-1, 2 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin battles Isaiah Wise (11-2-2, 6 KOs) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in an eight-round bout at middleweight. Gabriel Garcia (9-0, 6 KOs) of Martinez, California and Joshua Montoya (6-3-2) of Lubbock, Texas go toe-to-toe in a six-round bout at super featherweight.

Rounding out the card, Christian Avalos (0-1-2) of Reno, Nevada and Estevan Partida (1-1-1) of Merced, California meet in a four-round bout at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall fight card

The current Ajagba vs Goodall fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Efe Ajagba vs. Joseph Goodall, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Diego Torres, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard