UFC Sao Paulo 2023 fight card – Jailton Almeida vs Derrick Lewis

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Brazil on Saturday, November 4 with the UFC Fight Night card taking place at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paul. The main event live on ESPN+ is a five-round heavyweight bout between No. 9-ranked Jailton Almeida and No. 10-ranked Derrick Lewis.

Brazil’s Jailton Almeida (19-2) is coming off the win by submission in the first round against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in May. In January, Salvador, Bahia native stopped Shamil Abdurakhimov in the second round. The 32-year-old is looking for his 15th straight victory.

American Derrick Lewis (27-11, 1 NC) returned to winning ways in July, when he stopped Marcos Rogerio de Lima in the first round. Prior to that, the 38-year-old of New Orleans, Louisiana lost three fights in a row.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Gabriel Bonfim and Nicolas Dalby. Stepping inside the Octagon in front of his home-country crowd, Bonfim (15-0) looks to remain undefeated. Dalby (22-4-1) of Denmark eyes to extend his three-win streak.

The rest of fight card also features the bouts, pitting the Brazilian fighters against international opponents. Among the matchups, Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1) faces Don’Tale Mayes (10-5) of the United States at heavyweight. As well, a pair of middleweight bouts features Caio Borralho (14-1) up against Abus Magomedov (25-5-1) of Germany and Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) versus Armen Petrosyan (9-2) of Armenia. In addition, Ismael Bonfim (19-4) takes on Vinc Pichel (14-3) of the United States at lightweight.

On the top of prelims, Elves Brener (15-3) and Esteban Ribovics (12-1) of Argentina clash at lightweight. Among other bouts, Victor Hugo (24-4) goes up against Daniel Marcos (15-0) of Peru at bantamweight. Plus, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7) squares off against Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-1) at welterweight and Vitor Petrino (9-0) battles Modestas Bukauskas (15-5) of Lithuania at light heavyweight.

In addition, a pair women’s strawweight bouts pits Denise Gomes (8-2) against Angela Hill (15-13) of the United States and Eduarda Moura (9-0) against Montserrat Conejo Ruiz (10-3) of Mexico. Kicking off the action, Kaue Fernandes (8-1-) and Marc Diakiese 16-7) of England go head to head at lightweight.

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis card

The current UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Preliminary card

Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes

Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese

In Australia, UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis airs on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.