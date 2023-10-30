Subscribe
UFC Sao Paulo 2023 fight card – Jailton Almeida vs Derrick Lewis

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Brazil on Saturday, November 4 with the UFC Fight Night card taking place at Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paul. The main event live on ESPN+ is a five-round heavyweight bout between No. 9-ranked Jailton Almeida and No. 10-ranked Derrick Lewis.

Brazil’s Jailton Almeida (19-2) is coming off the win by submission in the first round against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in May. In January, Salvador, Bahia native stopped Shamil Abdurakhimov in the second round. The 32-year-old is looking for his 15th straight victory.

American Derrick Lewis (27-11, 1 NC) returned to winning ways in July, when he stopped Marcos Rogerio de Lima in the first round. Prior to that, the 38-year-old of New Orleans, Louisiana lost three fights in a row.

The co-main event is a welterweight bout between Gabriel Bonfim and Nicolas Dalby. Stepping inside the Octagon in front of his home-country crowd, Bonfim (15-0) looks to remain undefeated. Dalby (22-4-1) of Denmark eyes to extend his three-win streak.

The rest of fight card also features the bouts, pitting the Brazilian fighters against international opponents. Among the matchups, Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1) faces Don’Tale Mayes (10-5) of the United States at heavyweight. As well, a pair of middleweight bouts features Caio Borralho (14-1) up against Abus Magomedov (25-5-1) of Germany and Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) versus Armen Petrosyan (9-2) of Armenia. In addition, Ismael Bonfim (19-4) takes on Vinc Pichel (14-3) of the United States at lightweight.

On the top of prelims, Elves Brener (15-3) and Esteban Ribovics (12-1) of Argentina clash at lightweight. Among other bouts, Victor Hugo (24-4) goes up against Daniel Marcos (15-0) of Peru at bantamweight. Plus, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (24-7) squares off against Rinat Fakhretdinov (21-1) at welterweight and Vitor Petrino (9-0) battles Modestas Bukauskas (15-5) of Lithuania at light heavyweight.

In addition, a pair women’s strawweight bouts pits Denise Gomes (8-2) against Angela Hill (15-13) of the United States and Eduarda Moura (9-0) against Montserrat Conejo Ruiz (10-3) of Mexico. Kicking off the action, Kaue Fernandes (8-1-) and Marc Diakiese 16-7) of England go head to head at lightweight.

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis card

The current UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
  • Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes
  • Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
  • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan
  • Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Preliminary card

  • Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
  • Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos
  • Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas
  • Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes
  • Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz
  • Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese

In Australia, UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis airs on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.

