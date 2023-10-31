Subscribe
Buakaw vs Saenchai in bare knuckle fight at BKFC Thailand – All you need to know

BKFC Thailand 5: Saenchai vs Buakaw

Bare KnuckleKickboxingNews
Newswire
BKFC Thailand 5 Saenchai vs Buakaw date, time, live stream confirmed
Buakaw | BKFC Asia

Muay Thai legends Buakaw and Saenchai square off in a highly anticipated bare knuckle fight on Saturday, November 4. The pair battles it out on the top of BKFC Thailand 5 live from PEACH in Pattaya. The contest pits two-time K-1 World MAX champion against former four-division Lumpinee Stadium champion.

Buakaw (1-0) made his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut last September, when he stopped Erkan Varol in the first round. Saenchai makes his first BKFC ring appearance.

Buakaw is 41-year-old and he is 5′ 9″ (1.74 m) tall. 43-year-old Saenchai is 5′ 5″ (1.65 m).

Despite being a long-time friends, both Buakaw and Saenchai promised a real fight. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at 158 lbs (71.66 kg).

Table of contents

Buakaw vs Saenchai rules

Buakaw vs Saenchai BKFC rules are based on traditional Muay Thai. The fight is scheduled for 5 by 2 minute-rounds with 1 minute break. An extra round applies in case of a draw.

Kicks, punches, knees, elbows, as well as spinning techniques are allowed. Clinch is allowed with an intention of attacking, and is permitted for 3 seconds only.

Sweeps and throws are not allowed. Stalling of the action is not allowed. Strikes to the back of the head or spine are not allowed.

There is a referee and three ringside judges. The fight is scored on a 10-point must system.

There is no three-knockdown rule. Fighter cannot be saved by the bell.

Buakaw vs Saenchai date and time

The date when Buakaw and Saenchai battle it out inside the BKFC ring is Saturday, November 4. The start time is scheduled for 9 am ET / 6 am PT in the United States and 1 pm GMT in the UK. In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5 at 12 am AEDT.

The bout was initially announced last October for March 18, but was then rescheduled for November 4.

How to watch Buakaw vs Saenchai

Fight fans can watch BKFC Thailand 5: Saenchai vs Buakaw live stream on FITE. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, November 4 at 9 am ET / 6 am PT in the U.S. and 1 pm GMT in the UK.

In Australia, Saenchai vs Buakaw airs live on Sunday, November 5 at midnight.

Watch on FITE

BKFC Thailand 5 fight card

The full BKFC Thailand 5: Saenchai vs Buakaw fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Saenchai vs. Buakaw, lightweight
  • Fani Peloumpi vs. Po Denman, women’s strawweight
  • Krisana Sirsang vs. Sarun Srioumboo, lightweight
  • Thomas Newton vs. Kristof Kirsch, lightweight
  • Tofan Pirani vs. Daniel Dorrer, cruiserweight
  • Andrew Miller vs. Teerawat Wongaon, lightweight
  • Gustaf Cedermalm vs. Joemil Miado, lightweight
  • Chaloemporn Sawatsuk vs. Jonny Tello, cruiserweight
  • Pouriya Rokhneh vs. Yohann Marin, cruiserweight

Preliminary card

  • Pongpisan Chunyong vs. Nyo Thai Pyay, lightweight
  • Mike Vertrila vs. Allen Wycoco, middleweight
  • Sornchai Seng Maseng vs. Tumba, featherweight

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.