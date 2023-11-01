Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan headlines UFC Austin 2023 fight card on Dec 2

The contest, pitting Beneil Dariush against Arman Tsarukyan, has been set as UFC Fight Night card top of the bill on Saturday, December 2 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The pair squares off in the five-round lightweight bout live on ESPN+.
The co-main event is a 155-pound clash between Dan Hooker and Bobby Green. A number of other main card bouts were also announced today by UFC President Dana White on X.
Among the matchups, Kelvin Gastelum moves down a weight class to face Sean Brady at welterweight. As well, former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo goes up against Rob Font at bantamweight.
Plus, former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate takes on Julia Avila. In addition, Khalil Rountree Jr. and Azamat Murzakanov clash at light heavyweight.
Table of contents
Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan
No. 4-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush (22-5-1) is looking to return to winning ways. In his previous bout in June, the 34-year-old was stopped by Charles Oliveira in the first round, which snapped his eight-win streak.
Arman Tsarukyan (20-3) eyes his third straight victory. In his previous outing in June, the 27-year-old stopped Joaquim Silva in the third round. Last December, No. 8-ranked lightweight earned a unanimous decision against Damir Ismagulov.
Dan Hooker vs Bobby Green
Dan Hooker (23-12) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year and targets his third win in a row. The 33-year-old last fought in July, when he defeated Jalin Turner by split decision. Last November, No. 9-ranked lightweight contender TKO’d Claudio Puelles in the second round.
Bobby Green (31-14-1, 1) is fresh off the win by knockout in the first round against Grant Dawson in October. In July, the 37-year-old submitted Tony Ferguson in Round 3. He is currently No. 12 in the lightweight rankings.
UFC Austin 2023 fight card
The current UFC Austin 2023 fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight
- Dan Hooker vs. Bobby Green, lightweight
- Kelvin Gastelum vs. Sean Brady, welterweight
- Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Rob Font, bantamweight
- Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila, women’s bantamweight
- Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Azamat Murzakanov, light heavyweight
Preliminary card
- Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, middleweight
- Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva, lightweight
- Zachary Reese vs. Cody Brundage, middleweight
- Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki, lightweight
- Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa, featherweight
- Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria, light heavyweight
- Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden, welterweight
- Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth, women’s flyweight
In Australia, UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan airs on Sunday, December 3 live on Kayo.