Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan headlines UFC Austin 2023 fight card on Dec 2

The contest, pitting Beneil Dariush against Arman Tsarukyan, has been set as UFC Fight Night card top of the bill on Saturday, December 2 at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The pair squares off in the five-round lightweight bout live on ESPN+.

The co-main event is a 155-pound clash between Dan Hooker and Bobby Green. A number of other main card bouts were also announced today by UFC President Dana White on X.

Among the matchups, Kelvin Gastelum moves down a weight class to face Sean Brady at welterweight. As well, former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo goes up against Rob Font at bantamweight.

Plus, former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate takes on Julia Avila. In addition, Khalil Rountree Jr. and Azamat Murzakanov clash at light heavyweight.

Beneil Dariush vs Arman Tsarukyan

No. 4-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush (22-5-1) is looking to return to winning ways. In his previous bout in June, the 34-year-old was stopped by Charles Oliveira in the first round, which snapped his eight-win streak.

Arman Tsarukyan (20-3) eyes his third straight victory. In his previous outing in June, the 27-year-old stopped Joaquim Silva in the third round. Last December, No. 8-ranked lightweight earned a unanimous decision against Damir Ismagulov.

Dan Hooker vs Bobby Green

Dan Hooker (23-12) makes his second Octagon appearance for the year and targets his third win in a row. The 33-year-old last fought in July, when he defeated Jalin Turner by split decision. Last November, No. 9-ranked lightweight contender TKO’d Claudio Puelles in the second round.

Bobby Green (31-14-1, 1) is fresh off the win by knockout in the first round against Grant Dawson in October. In July, the 37-year-old submitted Tony Ferguson in Round 3. He is currently No. 12 in the lightweight rankings.

UFC Austin 2023 fight card

The current UFC Austin 2023 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight

Dan Hooker vs. Bobby Green, lightweight

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Sean Brady, welterweight

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Rob Font, bantamweight

Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila, women’s bantamweight

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Azamat Murzakanov, light heavyweight

Preliminary card

Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus, middleweight

Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva, lightweight

Zachary Reese vs. Cody Brundage, middleweight

Drakkar Klose vs. Joe Solecki, lightweight

Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa, featherweight

Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria, light heavyweight

Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden, welterweight

Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth, women’s flyweight

In Australia, UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs Tsarukyan airs on Sunday, December 3 live on Kayo.