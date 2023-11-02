Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall final pre-fight press conference

Efe Ajagba and Joseph Goodall square off live on ESPN+ from Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada on Saturday, November 4. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The 10-round contest features Nigerian heavyweight Ajagba (18-1, 13 KOs) up against old rival Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs) from Australia. The pair first met at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, where Goodall defeated Ajagba by decision in the semifinals of the championships.

In the co-main event, undefeated Raymond Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) of the United States goes up against unbeaten Diego Torres Nunez (18-0, 17 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Also on the card, Brandon Moore (12-0, 8 KOs) takes on Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight and Henry Lebron (18-0, 10 KOs) meets William Foster III (16-0, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Antonio Mireles (8-0, 7 KOs) faces Skylar Lacy (7-0, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.