Jason Moloney defends against Saul Sanchez on Jan 13 in Québec City, Canada

Newly-crowned world champion Jason Moloney of Australia is back in the ring on Saturday, January 13 when he faces Mexican-American challenger Saul Sanchez at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada. The pair battles it out on the card, topped by Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Jason Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) became world champion on his third attempt, landing the vacant WBO bantamweight title by majority decision against Vincent Astrolabio in May. Earlier in his career, Mitcham, Victoria native challenged Naoya Inoue for the unified IBF and WBA bantamweight belts and Emmanuel Rodriguez for the IBF strap. Riding a five-win streak, the 32-year-old Australian makes the first defense of his title as well as Canadian debut.

“Saul is coming off an impressive win against an undefeated opponent in Japan, and I’m sure he will be hungry to fight for a world title, but this is my era, the era of ‘Mayhem,'” said Moloney. “I achieved my dream of becoming world champion, but 2024 is the year I prove I’m the best bantamweight in the world. I want a very active year, and I plan to take out all the other champions. My mission is to become the undisputed champion, but first things first, an impressive knockout victory over Saul Sanchez. Canada, get ready for Mayhem!”

Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs) won his previous bout in October by unanimous decision against RV Deniega. In June, the 26-year-old stopped Franklin Gonzalez in Round 6. The 26-year-old native of Encino, California challenges for his first world title and fights outside the U.S. for the second time in a row.

“I am excited about this opportunity,” Sanchez said. “I am going to come in the best shape I have ever been in to get the victory and become the new world champion. I want to thank my manager Nomaan Ali at GOAT Management for securing and presenting this opportunity. I have won back-to-back fights, and I will be ready for this fight.”

In the 12-round main event live on ESPN+, Montreal-based Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) defends his unified WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles against former WBA super middleweight world champion Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) of Liverpool, England.

In the 10-round co-main event, Rohan Murdock (27-2, 19 KOs) of Joondalup, Western Australia challenges Christian Mbilli (25-0, 21 KOs) of Yaounde, Cameroon for his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International super middleweight belts.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 14. Live stream is expected on Kayo.