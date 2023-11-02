Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jason Moloney defends against Saul Sanchez on Jan 13 in Québec City, Canada

Moloney faces Sanchez on Beterbiev vs Smith undercard

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Jason Moloney vs Saul Sanchez on Jan 13 in Québec City, Canada
Jason Moloney and his twin brother Andrew Moloney post-win against Vincent Astrolabio at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California, USA on May 13, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Newly-crowned world champion Jason Moloney of Australia is back in the ring on Saturday, January 13 when he faces Mexican-American challenger Saul Sanchez at Videotron Centre in Québec City, Canada. The pair battles it out on the card, topped by Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Jason Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) became world champion on his third attempt, landing the vacant WBO bantamweight title by majority decision against Vincent Astrolabio in May. Earlier in his career, Mitcham, Victoria native challenged Naoya Inoue for the unified IBF and WBA bantamweight belts and Emmanuel Rodriguez for the IBF strap. Riding a five-win streak, the 32-year-old Australian makes the first defense of his title as well as Canadian debut.

“Saul is coming off an impressive win against an undefeated opponent in Japan, and I’m sure he will be hungry to fight for a world title, but this is my era, the era of ‘Mayhem,'” said Moloney. “I achieved my dream of becoming world champion, but 2024 is the year I prove I’m the best bantamweight in the world. I want a very active year, and I plan to take out all the other champions. My mission is to become the undisputed champion, but first things first, an impressive knockout victory over Saul Sanchez. Canada, get ready for Mayhem!”

Saul Sanchez (20-2, 12 KOs) won his previous bout in October by unanimous decision against RV Deniega. In June, the 26-year-old stopped Franklin Gonzalez in Round 6. The 26-year-old native of Encino, California challenges for his first world title and fights outside the U.S. for the second time in a row.

“I am excited about this opportunity,” Sanchez said. “I am going to come in the best shape I have ever been in to get the victory and become the new world champion. I want to thank my manager Nomaan Ali at GOAT Management for securing and presenting this opportunity. I have won back-to-back fights, and I will be ready for this fight.”

In the 12-round main event live on ESPN+, Montreal-based Artur Beterbiev (19-0, 19 KOs) defends his unified WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight titles against former WBA super middleweight world champion Callum Smith (29-1, 21 KOs) of Liverpool, England.

In the 10-round co-main event, Rohan Murdock (27-2, 19 KOs) of Joondalup, Western Australia challenges Christian Mbilli (25-0, 21 KOs) of Yaounde, Cameroon for his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International super middleweight belts.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 14. Live stream is expected on Kayo.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Boxing

Chris Billam-Smith: Our styles with Mateusz Masternak will mesh really well

00:00:00
Boxing

Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall final pre-fight press conference

00:00:31
UFC

UFC Sao Paulo start time, how to watch, live stream, Almeida vs Lewis

00:00:00
Boxing

Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez final pre-fight press conference

Boxing

Jermall Charlo returns against Jose Benavidez Jr on Nov 25 in Las Vegas

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Captcha verification failed!
CAPTCHA user score failed. Please contact us!
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.