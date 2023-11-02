Jermall Charlo returns against Jose Benavidez Jr on Nov 25 in Las Vegas

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo has his ring return date made official for Saturday, November 25 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, where he faces former world title challenger Jose Benavidez Jr. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds non-title bout at 160 lbs. The contest serves as the co-main event on the card, headlined by David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade live on Showtime PPV.

Also joining Benavidez vs Andrade PPV undercard, IBF super lightweight champion Subriel Matias defends his title in a 12-round bout against Shohjahon Ergashev. Plus, Hector Luis Garcia defends his WBA super featherweight title against former title challenger Lamont Roach in a 12-round pay-per-view opener.

In the previously announced 12-round main event bout, undefeated two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez faces unbeaten two-division world champion Demetrius Andrade. Benavidez brings to the ring his interim WBC super middleweight title. The winner of the bout is expected to become the next in line to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed 168-pound crown.

“Boxing fans will get a full feast of action on November 25 with three high-stakes fights leading up to the Showtime PPV main event between David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “Jermall Charlo will look to show why he’s the top middleweight in the world against the highly-motivated Jose Benavidez Jr., while champions Subriel Matias and Hector Luis Garcia will enter the ring seeking to hold off fast-rising mandatory challengers Shohjahon Ergashev and Lamont Roach. From start to finish, fans watching on pay-per-view and at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas are in for a memorable night where every bout could truly steal the show.”

Jermall Charlo vs Jose Benavidez Jr

Two-division world champion Jermall Charlo (31-0, 22 KOs) goes through the ropes for the first time since June 2021, when he scored a unanimous decision against Juan Macias Montiel and retained his WBC middleweight belt. In September 2020, Lafayette, Louisiana native similarly defeated Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Earlier in his career, the 33-year-old also held the IBF super welterweight title.

“It’s been a long road to this point, but only the strong survive and I’m built different,” Charlo said. “I’m looking forward to reminding everyone that there is a reason why Jermall Charlo is an undefeated world champion and one of the best fighters today pound-for-pound. This is the next chapter of my life and it’s going to be my best, so I want all my fans to tune in on November 25, because I’m going to light up Las Vegas.”

Jose Benavidez Jr (28-2-1, 19 KOs) was in action in August, when he stopped Sladan Janjanin in the fifth round. With the victory, Panorama City, California native and the older brother of headliner David Benavidez, returned to winning ways after dropping a majority decision against Danny Garcia in July 2022. Phoenix, Arizona-based 31-year-old challenged Terence Crawford for WBO welterweight title in October 2018, but was stopped in the 12th round.

“I’ve been working hard and I feel strong and ready to take him out,” Benavidez said. “I’ve been wanting to fight Charlo for a while. I’m going to come that night and show him what I’m about. But I’m not here trying to use words. I don’t need to say anything. I’m going to let my fists do the talking in the ring on November 25.”

Subriel Matias vs Shohjahon Ergashev

A newly-crowned IBF super lightweight champion Subriel Matias (19-1, 19 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time in 2023 and makes the first defence of his belt. Fajardo, Puerto Rico’s 31-year-old landed the vacant title in February, when he defeated Jeremias Nicolas Ponce via fifth-round RTD.

“I would always rather let my hands do the talking inside of the ring, but I’m very excited for this fight,” said Matías. “This is a great opportunity to be a part of a big event in Las Vegas. I had my only loss there, so I’m going to avenge that defeat on November 25 and show everyone that Subriel Matias is here to stay. I’m dedicating this fight to my hometown of Maternillo and the people of Puerto Rico.”

Detroit-based undefeated Shohjahon Ergashev (23-0, 20 KOs) last fought in August 2022, when he stopped Angel Martinez Hernandez in the fifth round. The 31-year-old southpaw of Rakhmon, Uzbekistan makes his first ring appearance for the year as well as first attempt to become world champion.

“It’s been a long journey to finally get this opportunity to fight for the world title,” said Ergashev. “On Thanksgiving weekend I will make the whole journey worthwhile. The U.S.A. is the land of opportunity and I want to thank my team for always believing in me. It’s also exciting to be fighting with Showtime, where I’ve had many fights throughout my career. With my trainers Sugarhill Steward and Theo Chambers in my corner, history will be made November 25 and Uzbekistan will finally have a world champion.”

Hector Luis Garcia vs Lamont Roach

Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) looks to rebound from the defeat suffered against Gervonta Davis in January as well as make the first successful defense of his WBA super featherweight title. The 32-year-old native of San Juan de la Maguana, Dominican Republic claimed the belt against former champion Roger Gutierrez by unanimous decision in August 2022.

“I’m happy to be back returning to the ring and fighting at my natural weight,” said Garcia. “I’m really looking forward to getting in there and defending my title against Lamont Roach. He’s a tough opponent, but I’m at my best at super featherweight and I’ll be ready for everything he brings. I’m having a great training camp and I can’t wait to show the world the adjustments I’ve made since the Gervonta Davis fight.”

Lamont Roach (32-1-1, 9 KOs) won his previous bout in June 2022 by unanimous decision against Angel Rodriguez and secured the fourth win in a row. In November 2019, the 28-year-old native of Washington, D.C. challenged Jamel Herring for the WBO super featherweight title, but fell short dropping a unanimous decision.

“He couldn’t run for long, but we’re finally here,” Roach said. “I’m extremely excited for this fight and this opportunity. The world is going to get used to their new world champion and it starts when I get my hand raised on November 25.”

Benavidez vs Andrade fight card

The current Benavidez vs Andrade PPV fight card looks as the following:

David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Benavidez’s interim WBC super middleweight title

Jermall Charlo vs. Jose Benavidez Jr, 10 rounds, middleweight

Subriel Matias vs. Shohjahon Ergashev, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Matias’ IBF super lightweight title

Hector Luis Garcia vs. Lamont Roach, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Garcia’s WBA super featherweight title

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 26.