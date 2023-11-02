Subscribe
Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez final pre-fight press conference

Cordina defends IBF super featherweight title against Vazquez in Monaco

Joe Cordina and Edward Vazquez battle it out live on DAZN from Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monaco on Saturday, November 4. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

The contest features Cordina (16-0, 9 KOs), two-time world champion and current IBF super featherweight titleholder of Wales, defending his belt against Vazquez (15-1, 3 KOs), challenger of the United States. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, South Africa’s Sivenathi Nontshinga (12-0, 9 KOs) defends his IBF light flyweight strap against Mexico’s Adrian Curiel Dominguez (23-4-1, 4 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the card, WBC ‘Silver’ super welterweight champion Souleymane Cissokho (16-0, 9 KOs) defends his title in a 12-rounder against Isaias Lucero (16-1, 10 KOs). Plus, Julissa Alejandra Guzman (13-2-2, 7 KOs) faces Ramla Ali (8-1, 2 KOs) in a 10-round rematch with the IBF Intercontinental super bantamweight belt at stake.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

