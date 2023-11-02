UFC Sao Paulo start time, how to watch, live stream, Almeida vs Lewis

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis airs live from Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, November 4.
In the five-round main event, No. 9-ranked heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida (19-2) steps in side the Octagon in front of his home-country crowd against No. 10 Derrick Lewis (27-11, 1 NC) of the United States. In the co-main event, unbeaten Brazilian Gabriel Bonfim (15-0) faces off Nicolas Dalby (22-4-1) of Denmark at welterweight.
Also on the card, Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1) of Brazil takes on Don’Tale Mayes (10-5) of the United States at heavyweight. Another representative of the country-host, Caio Borralho (14-1) takes on Abus Magomedov (25-5-1) of Germany at middleweight.
Also at middleweight, local Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) goes up against Armen Petrosyan (9-2) of Armenia. Plus, Brazil’s Ismael Bonfim (19-4) meets Vinc Pichel (14-3) of the United States at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.
Table of contents
UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis start time in USA
MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, November 4. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.
UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis start time in Australia
MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 5. The main card start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 9 am AEDT.
UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis fight card
The full UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis fight card looks as the following:
Main card
- Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes
- Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
- Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan
- Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
Preliminary card
- Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
- Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos
- Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas
- Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes
- Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz
- Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese