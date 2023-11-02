Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Sao Paulo start time, how to watch, live stream, Almeida vs Lewis

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis

MMANewsUFC
Newswire

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis airs live from Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, November 4.

In the five-round main event, No. 9-ranked heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida (19-2) steps in side the Octagon in front of his home-country crowd against No. 10 Derrick Lewis (27-11, 1 NC) of the United States. In the co-main event, unbeaten Brazilian Gabriel Bonfim (15-0) faces off Nicolas Dalby (22-4-1) of Denmark at welterweight.

Also on the card, Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1) of Brazil takes on Don’Tale Mayes (10-5) of the United States at heavyweight. Another representative of the country-host, Caio Borralho (14-1) takes on Abus Magomedov (25-5-1) of Germany at middleweight.

Also at middleweight, local Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) goes up against Armen Petrosyan (9-2) of Armenia. Plus, Brazil’s Ismael Bonfim (19-4) meets Vinc Pichel (14-3) of the United States at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.

Table of contents

UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, November 4. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 5. The main card start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 9 am AEDT.

Watch on Kayo

UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis fight card

The full UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
  • Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes
  • Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
  • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan
  • Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Preliminary card

  • Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
  • Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas
  • Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes
  • Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz
  • Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Boxing

Chris Billam-Smith: Our styles with Mateusz Masternak will mesh really well

00:00:00
Boxing

Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall final pre-fight press conference

Boxing

Jason Moloney defends against Saul Sanchez on Jan 13 in Québec City, Canada

00:00:00
Boxing

Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez final pre-fight press conference

Boxing

Jermall Charlo returns against Jose Benavidez Jr on Nov 25 in Las Vegas

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Captcha verification failed!
CAPTCHA user score failed. Please contact us!
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.