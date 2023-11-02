UFC Sao Paulo start time, how to watch, live stream, Almeida vs Lewis

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs. Lewis airs live from Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, November 4.

In the five-round main event, No. 9-ranked heavyweight contender Jailton Almeida (19-2) steps in side the Octagon in front of his home-country crowd against No. 10 Derrick Lewis (27-11, 1 NC) of the United States. In the co-main event, unbeaten Brazilian Gabriel Bonfim (15-0) faces off Nicolas Dalby (22-4-1) of Denmark at welterweight.

Also on the card, Rodrigo Nascimento (11-1) of Brazil takes on Don’Tale Mayes (10-5) of the United States at heavyweight. Another representative of the country-host, Caio Borralho (14-1) takes on Abus Magomedov (25-5-1) of Germany at middleweight.

Also at middleweight, local Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) goes up against Armen Petrosyan (9-2) of Armenia. Plus, Brazil’s Ismael Bonfim (19-4) meets Vinc Pichel (14-3) of the United States at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.

UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, November 4. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, November 5. The main card start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 9 am AEDT.

UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis fight card

The full UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Preliminary card