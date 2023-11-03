Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall weigh-in results

Efe Ajagba (18-1, 13 KOs) and Joseph Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs) battle it out live on ESPN+ from Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada on Saturday, November 4. The contest features Nigerian heavyweight up against old rival from Australia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The pair first met at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. Goodall defeated Ajagba by decision in the semifinals of the championships.

In the co-main event, Raymond Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) of the United States faces fellow-unbeaten Diego Torres Nunez (18-0, 17 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Brandon Moore (12-0, 8 KOs) goes up against Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Henry Lebron (18-0, 10 KOs) takes on William Foster III (16-0, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Antonio Mireles (8-0, 7 KOs) meets Skylar Lacy (7-0, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.

Get Ajagba vs Goodall full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Ajagba vs Goodall fight card

Main card

Efe Ajagba vs. Joseph Goodall, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Diego Torres, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard