Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall weigh-in results

Ajagba vs Goodall live from Stateline, Nevada

Efe Ajagba (18-1, 13 KOs) and Joseph Goodall (10-1-1, 9 KOs) battle it out live on ESPN+ from Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada on Saturday, November 4. The contest features Nigerian heavyweight up against old rival from Australia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The pair first met at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. Goodall defeated Ajagba by decision in the semifinals of the championships.

In the co-main event, Raymond Muratalla (18-0, 15 KOs) of the United States faces fellow-unbeaten Diego Torres Nunez (18-0, 17 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Among the undercard bouts, Brandon Moore (12-0, 8 KOs) goes up against Robert Simms (12-3-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight. As well, Henry Lebron (18-0, 10 KOs) takes on William Foster III (16-0, 10 KOs) in a 10-rounder at super featherweight. Plus, Antonio Mireles (8-0, 7 KOs) meets Skylar Lacy (7-0, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.

Get Ajagba vs Goodall full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Ajagba vs Goodall fight card

Main card

  • Efe Ajagba vs. Joseph Goodall, 10 rounds, heavyweight
  • Raymond Muratalla vs. Diego Torres, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

  • Brandon Moore vs. Robert Simms, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Henry Lebron vs. William Foster III, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Antonio Mireles vs. Skylar Lacy, 6 rounds, heavyweight
  • Omar Rosario vs. Angel Rebollar, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Lindolfo Delgado vs. Luis Hernandez Ramos, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Charlie Sheehy vs. Jesus Vasquez, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Javier Martinez vs. Isaiah Wise, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Gabriel Garcia vs. Joshua Montoya, 6 rounds, super featherweight
  • Christian Avalos vs. Estevan Partida, 4 rounds, lightweight

UFC

UFC Sao Paulo weigh-in results, Almeida vs Lewis

00:00:00
Boxing

Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez weigh-in results

Boxing

Joseph Goodall primed for ‘tough fighter’ Efe Ajagba, eyes world title shot

Boxing

Vergil Ortiz Jr returns on Jan 6 against Fredrick Lawson in Las Vegas

Boxing

Joe Cordina: Edward Vazquez is going to bring the heat but I am ready to match it

