Joe Cordina: Edward Vazquez is going to bring the heat but I am ready to match it

IBF super featherweight champion Joe Cordina defends his title against Edward Vazquez on Saturday, November 4 at Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monaco. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout live on DAZN. Two days ahead of the event, the fighters hosted the final press conference, previewed their clash and went face to face.

Undefeated two-time world champion Joe Cordina (16-0, 9 KOs) regained the title in April, when he defeated Shavkat Rakhimov by split decision. The 31-year-old goes through the ropes for the second time in Monte Carlo. The native of Cardiff, Wales made his international debut as a pro in November 2019, when he defeated Mario Enrique Tinoco by unanimous decision.

“It’s been four years since I boxed here last and it’s a special place that has a special place in my heart,” said Cordina.

“He’s [Edward Vazquez] a good fighter, I’ve never once disrespected him. I’m taking this very seriously, don’t worry about that. I saw in an interview that I am taking him lightly, trust me, I’ve never taken a journeyman lightly never mind a world title fight. This is a fight that can potentially set up my future and my kids’ future. I’ve got three kids to look after so every time it gets tough, I think of my kids. Without me winning on Saturday, those big fights aren’t going to be there for me, so I’ll do everything possible to get the win.”

“He’s going to bring it because it’s a big opportunity for him. He’s a good fighter, I watched the fight against Ford, and I thought he should have had it, so he’s going to bring the heat but I am ready to match it.”

“People said I didn’t have power, I knocked out Ogawa. Then they said I can only look pretty, and I showed I can dig down against Rakhimov. If you come into the gym and see how I train and spar, I do that on the daily, but the Rakhimov fight is the only one that I’ve had to get out of first gear. So, me saying you have to be special to beat me, it’s not being cocky, I believe in my ability. I’ve done it time after time as a pro and all through my 180 amateur fights, I’ve beaten some great, great fighters that have won Olympic and World medals. It’s not a fluke, I am the real deal.”

“I’m hoping Michael will give me a few more tickets to get my fans in! I told them not to book until I found out the deal with the tickets, but they booked anyway. They have come over anyway and they’ll be in the Irish bar waiting for me to get out, but first and foremost I’ve got to get the job done on Saturday. I know he’s going to put it all on the line, and I am ready to do the same too.”

Joe Cordina and Edward Vazquez go face to face at the press conference ahead of their bout | Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

‘He’s never been in there with someone like me’

Edward Vazquez (15-1, 3 KOs) makes his first attempt to land a world title. The 27-year-old contender fight for the third time in 2023 and targets his fifth straight victory. The native of Fort Worth, Texas suffered his sole career defeat to date in February 2022, when he dropped a split decision against Raymond Ford.

“I’m thankful to Matchroom and Lou DiBella for this opportunity, I feel like everyone has their time and this is my time,” Edward Vazquez said. “I’m here for a reason, I’m blessed to be here, and I am prepared. If you have looked at my career, I’ve been the challenger every time and I’ve come out on top, except from that bullsh*t call, you know what I am talking about [split decision loss to Raymond Ford, February 2022]. I’m here to pull the upset and ready to handover a Texas ass-whooping and do what we do.”

“I hope he is overlooking me. I don’t care how he is looking at it, I just want him to be 100 per cent ready, I don’t want to hear any excuses. Every time I beat these guys that I am supposed to lose to, there’s always some bullsh*t excuse that comes out, like training camp was bad, my coach was bad, weigh-cut was bad, something like that. I don’t want to hear any of that; I’m 100 per cent ready, we had all the time to get ready for the fight so come Saturday night, we’ll see who the best man is.”

“I just have to do me, listen to my coach and my team and stick to the game plan. He’s got a lot of great attributes, but he’s never been in there with someone like me and he’s going to find out.”

In Australia, Cordina vs Vazquez airs on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.