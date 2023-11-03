Subscribe
Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez weigh-in results

Cordina defends IBF super featherweight title against Vazquez in Monaco

Joe Cordina (16-0, 9 KOs) and Edward Vazquez (15-1, 3 KOs) square off live on DAZN from Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monaco on Saturday, November 4. The contest features Welsh two-time world champion and current IBF super featherweight titleholder defending his strap against American challenger. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Sivenathi Nontshinga (12-0, 9 KOs) of South Africa defends his IBF light flyweight title against Adrian Curiel Dominguez (23-4-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the card, Souleymane Cissokho (16-0, 9 KOs) defends his WBC ‘Silver’ super welterweight belt in a 12-rounder against Isaias Lucero (16-1, 10 KOs). Plus, Julissa Alejandra Guzman (13-2-2, 7 KOs) and Ramla Ali (8-1, 2 KOs) battle it out in a 10-round rematch for the IBF Intercontinental super bantamweight title.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.

Get Cordina vs Vazquez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Cordina vs Vazquez fight card

  • Joe Cordina vs. Edward Vazquez, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Cordina’s IBF super featherweight title
  • Sivenathi Nontshinga vs. Adrian Curiel Dominguez, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Nontshinga’s IBF light flyweight title
  • Souleymane Cissokho vs. Isaias Lucero, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Cissokho’s WBC ‘Silver’ super welterweight title
  • Julissa Alejandra Guzman vs. Ramla Ali, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Guzman’s IBF super bantamweight Intercontinental title

