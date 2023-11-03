Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Sao Paulo weigh-in results, Almeida vs Lewis

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis

MMANewsUFC
Newswire
Derrick Lewis weigh-in
Derrick Lewis | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis airs live on ESPN+ from Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, November 4. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Jailton Almeida (19-2) of Brazil and Derrick Lewis (27-11, 1 NC) of the United States battle it out at heavyweight.

In the co-main event, Gabriel Bonfim (15-0) of Brazil and Nicolas Dalby (22-4-1) of Denmark square off at welterweight.

Get UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC Sao Paulo fight card

Main card

  • Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
  • Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes
  • Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
  • Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan
  • Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Preliminary card

  • Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
  • Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas
  • Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes
  • Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz
  • Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

00:00:00
Boxing

Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall weigh-in results

00:00:00
Boxing

Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez weigh-in results

Boxing

Joseph Goodall primed for ‘tough fighter’ Efe Ajagba, eyes world title shot

Boxing

Vergil Ortiz Jr returns on Jan 6 against Fredrick Lawson in Las Vegas

Boxing

Joe Cordina: Edward Vazquez is going to bring the heat but I am ready to match it

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.