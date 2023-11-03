UFC Sao Paulo weigh-in results, Almeida vs Lewis

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis airs live on ESPN+ from Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, November 4. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, Jailton Almeida (19-2) of Brazil and Derrick Lewis (27-11, 1 NC) of the United States battle it out at heavyweight.
In the co-main event, Gabriel Bonfim (15-0) of Brazil and Nicolas Dalby (22-4-1) of Denmark square off at welterweight.
Get UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
UFC Sao Paulo fight card
Main card
- Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
- Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
- Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes
- Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
- Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan
- Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
Preliminary card
- Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
- Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
- Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos
- Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas
- Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes
- Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz
- Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese
In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.