UFC Sao Paulo weigh-in results, Almeida vs Lewis

UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis airs live on ESPN+ from Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, November 4. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Jailton Almeida (19-2) of Brazil and Derrick Lewis (27-11, 1 NC) of the United States battle it out at heavyweight.

In the co-main event, Gabriel Bonfim (15-0) of Brazil and Nicolas Dalby (22-4-1) of Denmark square off at welterweight.

Get UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

UFC Sao Paulo fight card

Main card

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don’Tale Mayes

Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Preliminary card

Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Victor Hugo vs. Daniel Marcos

Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes

Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.