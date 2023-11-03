Subscribe
Vergil Ortiz Jr returns on Jan 6 against Fredrick Lawson in Las Vegas

Ortiz faces Lawson in a super welterweight bout live on DAZN from The Theater at Virgin Hotels

BoxingNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Fredrick Lawson on Jan 6 in Las Vegas
Vergil Ortiz Jr | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Vergil Ortiz Jr has his next fight date scheduled for Saturday, January 6 when he faces Fredrick Lawson at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at super welterweight. The event airs live on DAZN.

Ortiz was set to go through the ropes in July in San Antonio, Texas. His long-awaited bout against Eimantas Stanionis for WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight title fell off for the third time after he fainted and was hospitalized.

Undefeated knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) was last seen in action in August 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas, where he stopped Michael McKinson in the ninth round. The 25-year-old Dallas, Texas native steps into the squared circle for the first time in over a year.

“Headlining my first card in Las Vegas after over a year of inactivity is just what I needed,” said Ortiz. “I am very motivated to put on a great show like I always do, and to show everyone that I’m still here.”

Chicago-based Fredrick Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs) won his previous bout in April by unanimous decision against Estevan Villalobos. In January, the 34-year-old of Accra, Ghana stopped Collinson Korley in Round 1.

“I treasure this great opportunity that Golden Boy presented me with, and as much as I respect Vergil Ortiz, this Ghanaian Warrior will get his hand raised on January 6,” said Lawson. “I look forward to fighting on DAZN again, now the premier outlet for boxing throughout the world. Thank you to Oscar De La Hoya and my manager Jacob Zwennes for making this great fight. Boxing fans will really like this fight because both Ortiz and I are action fighters.”

The bouts featured on Ortiz vs Lawson undercard are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, January 7.

