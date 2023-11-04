BKFC 53 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Mundell vs Coltrane

BKFC 53 airs live stream from Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida on Friday, November 3. In the main event, David Mundell defends his middleweight title against Doug Coltrane.

In the co-main event, Murat Kazgan and Julian Lane battle it out at welterweight. Also on the card, Jonathan Miller faces Sawyer Depee at cruiserweight, Diego Romo takes on Ravon Baxter at light heavyweight and Nathan Rivera meets Jaymes Hyder at featherweight. In addition, Crystal Pittman goes up against Jordan Raulston at women’s bantamweight, Mike Heckert battles Scott Lampert at welterweight and Dagoberto Aguero clashes with Chancey Wilson at flyweight.

Among the prelims bouts, Michael Larrimore and Justin Watson go to-to-toe at bantamweight. As well, Jeff Janvier squares off against Devonte Jeffery at cruiserweight. Plus, Ja’Far Fortt faces off Aaron Sutterfield at welterweight.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, November 4.

BKFC 53: Mundell vs Coltrane start time

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, November 3

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, November 4

Time: 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT

Prelims: 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT

BKFC 53 fight card

Get BKFC 53: Mundell vs Coltrane full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

David Mundell vs. Doug Coltrane – Mundell’s BKFC middleweight title

Murat Kazgan vs. Julian Lane, welterweight

Jonathan Miller vs. Sawyer Depee, cruiserweight

Diego Romo vs. Ravon Baxter, light heavyweight

Nathan Rivera def. Jaymes Hyder by KO (R1 at 1:21)

Crystal Pittman vs. Jordan Raulston, women’s bantamweight – canceled

Mike Heckert def. Scott Lampert by TKO (R2 at 0:53)

Dagoberto Aguero def. Chancey Wilson by TKO (R3 at 1:24)

Preliminary card