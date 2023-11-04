Subscribe
BKFC 53 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Mundell vs Coltrane

BKFC 53 Orlando: Mundell vs Coltrane

Stream BKFC 53 Mundell vs Coltrane live results from Orlando, Florida
David Mundell and Doug Coltrane at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at BKFC 53 at Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida on November 3, 2023 | BKFC

BKFC 53 airs live stream from Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida on Friday, November 3. In the main event, David Mundell defends his middleweight title against Doug Coltrane.

In the co-main event, Murat Kazgan and Julian Lane battle it out at welterweight. Also on the card, Jonathan Miller faces Sawyer Depee at cruiserweight, Diego Romo takes on Ravon Baxter at light heavyweight and Nathan Rivera meets Jaymes Hyder at featherweight. In addition, Crystal Pittman goes up against Jordan Raulston at women’s bantamweight, Mike Heckert battles Scott Lampert at welterweight and Dagoberto Aguero clashes with Chancey Wilson at flyweight.

Among the prelims bouts, Michael Larrimore and Justin Watson go to-to-toe at bantamweight. As well, Jeff Janvier squares off against Devonte Jeffery at cruiserweight. Plus, Ja’Far Fortt faces off Aaron Sutterfield at welterweight.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, November 4.

BKFC 53: Mundell vs Coltrane start time

United States

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, November 3
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, November 4
Time: 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT
Prelims: 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT

BKFC 53 fight card

Get BKFC 53: Mundell vs Coltrane full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • David Mundell vs. Doug Coltrane – Mundell’s BKFC middleweight title
  • Murat Kazgan vs. Julian Lane, welterweight
  • Jonathan Miller vs. Sawyer Depee, cruiserweight
  • Diego Romo vs. Ravon Baxter, light heavyweight
  • Nathan Rivera def. Jaymes Hyder by KO (R1 at 1:21)
  • Crystal Pittman vs. Jordan Raulston, women’s bantamweight – canceled
  • Mike Heckert def. Scott Lampert by TKO (R2 at 0:53)
  • Dagoberto Aguero def. Chancey Wilson by TKO (R3 at 1:24)

Preliminary card

  • Michael Larrimore def. Justin Watson by KO (R1 at 1:01)
  • Jeff Janvier def. Devonte Jeffery by TKO (R2 at 1:09)
  • Ja’Far Fortt def. Aaron Sutterfield by TKO (R1 at 0:28)

