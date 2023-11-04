Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

Buakaw vs Saenchai results, start time, live stream, how to watch, BKFC Thailand 5

BKFC Thailand 5: Buakaw vs Saenchai

Bare KnuckleNewsResults
Newswire
Stream BKFC Thailand 5: Buakaw vs Saenchai live results from Pattaya
Buakaw and Saenchai go face to face | BKFC

The highly anticiated bare knuckle fight, pitting Buakaw against Saenchai, headlines BKFC Thailand 5 live stream from PEACH in Pattaya on Saturday, November 4. The contest features 41-year-old two-time K-1 World MAX champion up against 43-year-old former four-weight Lumpinee Stadium champion.

The fight is contested under special rules based on Muay Thai. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at 158 lbs (71.66 kg).

In the co-main event, Fani Peloumpi and Po Denman square off at women’s strawweight. Also on the card a pair of lightweight bouts, featuring Krisana Sirsang up against Sarun Srioumboo and Thomas Newton versus Kristof Kirsch.

As well, Tofan Pirani goes up against Daniel Dorrer at cruiserweight and Andrew Miller meets Teerawat Wongaon at lightweight. Also at lightweight, Gustaf Cedermalm faces off Joemil Miado.

A pair of cruiserweight bouts kicks off the action, as Chaloemporn Sawatsuk goes up against Jonny Tello and Pouriya Rokhneh squares off against Yohann Marin. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.

BKFC Thailand 5: Buakaw vs Saenchai start time

USA and UK

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, November 4
Time: 10 am ET / 7 am PT / 2 pm GMT
Prelims: 9 am ET / 6 am PT / 1 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, November 5
Time: 1 am AEDT
Prelims: 12 am AEDT

Watch on FITE

BKFC Thailand 5 fight card

Get BKFC Thailand 5: Buakaw vs Saenchai full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Saenchai vs. Buakaw, lightweight
  • Fani Peloumpi vs. Po Denman, women’s strawweight
  • Krisana Sirsang vs. Sarun Srioumboo, lightweight
  • Thomas Newton vs. Kristof Kirsch, lightweight
  • Tofan Pirani vs. Daniel Dorrer, cruiserweight
  • Andrew Miller vs. Teerawat Wongaon, lightweight
  • Gustaf Cedermalm vs. Joemil Miado, lightweight
  • Chaloemporn Sawatsuk vs. Jonny Tello, cruiserweight
  • Pouriya Rokhneh vs. Yohann Marin, cruiserweight

Preliminary card

  • Pongpisan Chunyong vs. Tha Pyay Nyo, lightweight
  • Mikhail Vertrila vs. Allen Wycoco, middleweight
  • Sornchai Seng Maseng vs. Tumba, featherweight

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Boxing

Cordina vs Vazquez results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Kickboxing

GLORY Collision 6 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Rico vs Osaro

Boxing

Ismael Barroso vs Ohara Davies for interim title set for Dec 2 in Houston

Bare Knuckle

BKFC 53 results – Mundell vs Coltrane

00:00:00
Boxing

Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall heavyweight clash on weight in Stateline, Nevada

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.