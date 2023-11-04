Buakaw vs Saenchai results, start time, live stream, how to watch, BKFC Thailand 5

The highly anticiated bare knuckle fight, pitting Buakaw against Saenchai, headlines BKFC Thailand 5 live stream from PEACH in Pattaya on Saturday, November 4. The contest features 41-year-old two-time K-1 World MAX champion up against 43-year-old former four-weight Lumpinee Stadium champion.

The fight is contested under special rules based on Muay Thai. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at 158 lbs (71.66 kg).

In the co-main event, Fani Peloumpi and Po Denman square off at women’s strawweight. Also on the card a pair of lightweight bouts, featuring Krisana Sirsang up against Sarun Srioumboo and Thomas Newton versus Kristof Kirsch.

As well, Tofan Pirani goes up against Daniel Dorrer at cruiserweight and Andrew Miller meets Teerawat Wongaon at lightweight. Also at lightweight, Gustaf Cedermalm faces off Joemil Miado.

A pair of cruiserweight bouts kicks off the action, as Chaloemporn Sawatsuk goes up against Jonny Tello and Pouriya Rokhneh squares off against Yohann Marin. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.

BKFC Thailand 5: Buakaw vs Saenchai start time

USA and UK

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, November 4

Time: 10 am ET / 7 am PT / 2 pm GMT

Prelims: 9 am ET / 6 am PT / 1 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, November 5

Time: 1 am AEDT

Prelims: 12 am AEDT

BKFC Thailand 5 fight card

Get BKFC Thailand 5: Buakaw vs Saenchai full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Saenchai vs. Buakaw, lightweight

Fani Peloumpi vs. Po Denman, women’s strawweight

Krisana Sirsang vs. Sarun Srioumboo, lightweight

Thomas Newton vs. Kristof Kirsch, lightweight

Tofan Pirani vs. Daniel Dorrer, cruiserweight

Andrew Miller vs. Teerawat Wongaon, lightweight

Gustaf Cedermalm vs. Joemil Miado, lightweight

Chaloemporn Sawatsuk vs. Jonny Tello, cruiserweight

Pouriya Rokhneh vs. Yohann Marin, cruiserweight

Preliminary card