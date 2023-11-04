Buakaw vs Saenchai results, start time, live stream, how to watch, BKFC Thailand 5

The highly anticiated bare knuckle fight, pitting Buakaw against Saenchai, headlines BKFC Thailand 5 live stream from PEACH in Pattaya on Saturday, November 4. The contest features 41-year-old two-time K-1 World MAX champion up against 43-year-old former four-weight Lumpinee Stadium champion.
The fight is contested under special rules based on Muay Thai. The bout is scheduled for five rounds at 158 lbs (71.66 kg).
In the co-main event, Fani Peloumpi and Po Denman square off at women’s strawweight. Also on the card a pair of lightweight bouts, featuring Krisana Sirsang up against Sarun Srioumboo and Thomas Newton versus Kristof Kirsch.
As well, Tofan Pirani goes up against Daniel Dorrer at cruiserweight and Andrew Miller meets Teerawat Wongaon at lightweight. Also at lightweight, Gustaf Cedermalm faces off Joemil Miado.
A pair of cruiserweight bouts kicks off the action, as Chaloemporn Sawatsuk goes up against Jonny Tello and Pouriya Rokhneh squares off against Yohann Marin. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.
BKFC Thailand 5: Buakaw vs Saenchai start time
USA and UK
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, November 4
Time: 10 am ET / 7 am PT / 2 pm GMT
Prelims: 9 am ET / 6 am PT / 1 pm GMT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, November 5
Time: 1 am AEDT
Prelims: 12 am AEDT
BKFC Thailand 5 fight card
Main card
- Saenchai vs. Buakaw, lightweight
- Fani Peloumpi vs. Po Denman, women’s strawweight
- Krisana Sirsang vs. Sarun Srioumboo, lightweight
- Thomas Newton vs. Kristof Kirsch, lightweight
- Tofan Pirani vs. Daniel Dorrer, cruiserweight
- Andrew Miller vs. Teerawat Wongaon, lightweight
- Gustaf Cedermalm vs. Joemil Miado, lightweight
- Chaloemporn Sawatsuk vs. Jonny Tello, cruiserweight
- Pouriya Rokhneh vs. Yohann Marin, cruiserweight
Preliminary card
- Pongpisan Chunyong vs. Tha Pyay Nyo, lightweight
- Mikhail Vertrila vs. Allen Wycoco, middleweight
- Sornchai Seng Maseng vs. Tumba, featherweight