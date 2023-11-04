Subscribe
Ismael Barroso vs Ohara Davies for interim title set for Dec 2 in Houston

Barroso & Davies clash in co-feature to Garcia vs Duarte live on DAZN

Parviz Iskenderov
Ohara Davies vs Ismael Barroso on Dec 2 in Houston
Ismael Barroso | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Ismael Barroso and Ohara Davies battle it out for the interim WBA super lightweight title on Saturday, December 2 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The bout is serves as the co-feature on the card, topped by Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte live on DAZN. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Miami-based Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) looks to return to winning ways after his defeat via ninth-round TKO against Rolando Romero in May, which snapped his four-win streak. The 40-year-old native of El Tigre, Venezuela challenged Anthony Crolla for WBA lightweight title in May 2016, but was stopped in the seventh round.

“I’m very excited to have another opportunity to show that I’m at the world championship level,” Barroso said. “I proved it in my last fight, and this time I’m going to make sure there’s no doubt whatsoever. My team has stuck by me through everything and it has motivated me to get back into the ring and make all our hard work pay off. When fight night comes, I’ll be ready to have my hand raised and leave the ring with the title.”

British Ohara Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) won his previous bout in March by knockout in the ninth round against Lewis Ritson. The 31-year-old of Hackney, London makes his U.S. debut and looks for his eighth win in a row.

“Absolutely over the moon to get this fight confirmed, it’s gonna be a tough fight because Barroso should be the real WBA world champion already as he was smoking Rolly Romero, but excited to get the fight we were meant to get three years ago in Dubai,” Davies said. “On December 2 I’m coming to knock Ismael Barroso out and become interim world champion. Massive thank you to the Golden Boy team, Oscar, Eric and my manager Lee Eaton for all their hard work. It’s time to rock and roll!”

In the main event, Los Angeles’ boxing star Ryan Garcia makes his ring return against Mexican contender Oscar Duarte. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at super lightweight.

In the UK and Australia, Garcia vs Duarte airs live on Sunday, December 3.

