Subscribe
HomeKickboxing

GLORY Collision 6 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Rico vs Osaro

GLORY Collision 6: Rico vs Osaro

KickboxingNewsResults
Newswire
Stream GLORY Collision 6: Rico vs Osaro live results from Arnhem, Netherlands
Tariq Osaro and Rico Verhoeven go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at GLORY Collision 6 at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands | GLORY Kickboxing

GLORY Collision 6 airs live stream from GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday, November 4. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts with three titles contested on the night.

In the main event, reigning heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven (60-10, 20 KO) and interim titleholder Tariq Osaro (25-2-1, 13 KO) square off in the championship unification. The co-main event is a light heavyweight championship unification between current champion Donegi Abena (26-9, 7 KO) and interim titleholder Tarik Khbabez (49-10-1, 28 KO). Plus, middleweight champion Donovan Wisse (19-1, 10 KO) defends his title against Michael Boapeah (16-3-1, 7 KO).

Also on the card, Hamicha (40-2, 30 KO) takes on Diaguely Camara (24-4-1, 10 KO) at welterweight. As well, Serkan Ozcaglayan (45-8, 36 KO) meets Ulric Bokeme (31-4, 17 KO) at middleweight. Also at welterweight, Jay Overmeer (29-5, 15 KO) squares off against Chico Kwasi (41-5, 22 KO).

In addition, Ibrahim El Bouni (41-8-1, 22 KO) and Stefan Latescu (16-2, 7 KO) go head to head at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Abraham Vidales (15-2, 12 KO) and Ahmad Chikh Mousa (58-8-1, 28 KO) battle it out at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.

GLORY Collision 6: Rico vs Osaro start time

Netherlands

Broadcast: Videoland
Date: Saturday, November 4
Time: 6:30 pm CEST

USA and UK

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, November 4
Time: 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT / 5:30 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, November 5
Time: 4:30 am AEDT

Watch on FITE

GLORY Collision 6 fight card

Get GLORY Collision 6: Rico vs Osaro full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Rico Verhoeven (C) vs. Tariq Osaro (IC) – Verhoeven’s Glory heavyweight title
  • Donegi Abena (C) vs. Tarik Khbabez (IC) – Abena’s Glory light heavyweight title
  • Donovan Wisse (C) vs. Michael Boapeah – Wisse’s Glory middleweight title
  • Hamicha vs. Diaguely Camara, welterweight
  • Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Ulric Bokeme, middleweight
  • Jay Overmeer vs. Chico Kwasi, welterweight
  • Ibrahim El Bouni vs. Stefan Latescu, light heavyweight
  • Abraham Vidales vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa, featherweight

Preliminary card

  • Don Sno vs. Gino van Steenis, welterweight
  • Robin Ciric vs. Ismael Ouzgni, welterweight

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Boxing

Cordina vs Vazquez results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Bare Knuckle

Buakaw vs Saenchai results, start time, live stream, how to watch, BKFC Thailand 5

Boxing

Ismael Barroso vs Ohara Davies for interim title set for Dec 2 in Houston

Bare Knuckle

BKFC 53 results – Mundell vs Coltrane

00:00:00
Boxing

Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall heavyweight clash on weight in Stateline, Nevada

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.