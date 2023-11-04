GLORY Collision 6 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Rico vs Osaro

GLORY Collision 6 airs live stream from GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday, November 4. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts with three titles contested on the night.

In the main event, reigning heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven (60-10, 20 KO) and interim titleholder Tariq Osaro (25-2-1, 13 KO) square off in the championship unification. The co-main event is a light heavyweight championship unification between current champion Donegi Abena (26-9, 7 KO) and interim titleholder Tarik Khbabez (49-10-1, 28 KO). Plus, middleweight champion Donovan Wisse (19-1, 10 KO) defends his title against Michael Boapeah (16-3-1, 7 KO).

Also on the card, Hamicha (40-2, 30 KO) takes on Diaguely Camara (24-4-1, 10 KO) at welterweight. As well, Serkan Ozcaglayan (45-8, 36 KO) meets Ulric Bokeme (31-4, 17 KO) at middleweight. Also at welterweight, Jay Overmeer (29-5, 15 KO) squares off against Chico Kwasi (41-5, 22 KO).

In addition, Ibrahim El Bouni (41-8-1, 22 KO) and Stefan Latescu (16-2, 7 KO) go head to head at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Abraham Vidales (15-2, 12 KO) and Ahmad Chikh Mousa (58-8-1, 28 KO) battle it out at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.

GLORY Collision 6: Rico vs Osaro start time

Netherlands

Broadcast: Videoland

Date: Saturday, November 4

Time: 6:30 pm CEST

USA and UK

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, November 4

Time: 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT / 5:30 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, November 5

Time: 4:30 am AEDT

GLORY Collision 6 fight card

Get GLORY Collision 6: Rico vs Osaro full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Rico Verhoeven (C) vs. Tariq Osaro (IC) – Verhoeven’s Glory heavyweight title

Donegi Abena (C) vs. Tarik Khbabez (IC) – Abena’s Glory light heavyweight title

Donovan Wisse (C) vs. Michael Boapeah – Wisse’s Glory middleweight title

Hamicha vs. Diaguely Camara, welterweight

Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Ulric Bokeme, middleweight

Jay Overmeer vs. Chico Kwasi, welterweight

Ibrahim El Bouni vs. Stefan Latescu, light heavyweight

Abraham Vidales vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa, featherweight

Preliminary card