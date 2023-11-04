GLORY Collision 6 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Rico vs Osaro

GLORY Collision 6 airs live stream from GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday, November 4. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts with three titles contested on the night.
In the main event, reigning heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven (60-10, 20 KO) and interim titleholder Tariq Osaro (25-2-1, 13 KO) square off in the championship unification. The co-main event is a light heavyweight championship unification between current champion Donegi Abena (26-9, 7 KO) and interim titleholder Tarik Khbabez (49-10-1, 28 KO). Plus, middleweight champion Donovan Wisse (19-1, 10 KO) defends his title against Michael Boapeah (16-3-1, 7 KO).
Also on the card, Hamicha (40-2, 30 KO) takes on Diaguely Camara (24-4-1, 10 KO) at welterweight. As well, Serkan Ozcaglayan (45-8, 36 KO) meets Ulric Bokeme (31-4, 17 KO) at middleweight. Also at welterweight, Jay Overmeer (29-5, 15 KO) squares off against Chico Kwasi (41-5, 22 KO).
In addition, Ibrahim El Bouni (41-8-1, 22 KO) and Stefan Latescu (16-2, 7 KO) go head to head at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action, Abraham Vidales (15-2, 12 KO) and Ahmad Chikh Mousa (58-8-1, 28 KO) battle it out at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.
GLORY Collision 6: Rico vs Osaro start time
Netherlands
Broadcast: Videoland
Date: Saturday, November 4
Time: 6:30 pm CEST
USA and UK
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, November 4
Time: 1:30 pm ET / 10:30 am PT / 5:30 pm GMT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, November 5
Time: 4:30 am AEDT
GLORY Collision 6 fight card
Get GLORY Collision 6: Rico vs Osaro full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Rico Verhoeven (C) vs. Tariq Osaro (IC) – Verhoeven’s Glory heavyweight title
- Donegi Abena (C) vs. Tarik Khbabez (IC) – Abena’s Glory light heavyweight title
- Donovan Wisse (C) vs. Michael Boapeah – Wisse’s Glory middleweight title
- Hamicha vs. Diaguely Camara, welterweight
- Serkan Ozcaglayan vs. Ulric Bokeme, middleweight
- Jay Overmeer vs. Chico Kwasi, welterweight
- Ibrahim El Bouni vs. Stefan Latescu, light heavyweight
- Abraham Vidales vs. Ahmad Chikh Mousa, featherweight
Preliminary card
- Don Sno vs. Gino van Steenis, welterweight
- Robin Ciric vs. Ismael Ouzgni, welterweight