Cordina vs Vazquez results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Joe Cordina defends IBF super featherweight title against Edward Vazquez live from Monte-Carlo, Monaco

Stream Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez live results from Monaco
Joe Cordina and Edward Vazquez go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monaco | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Joe Cordina and Edward Vazquez battle it out in the main event live stream from Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on Saturday, November 4. The contest pits undefeated IBF super featherweight champion of Wales against once beaten contender of the United States. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Cardiff’s 31-year-old two-time world champion Joe Cordina (16-0, 9 KOs) makes the first defense of his title in his second reign. 27-year-old Edward Vazquez (15-1, 3 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas makes his first attempt to become world champion.

The co-main event features IBF light flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga (12-0, 9 KOs) of South Africa up against challenger Adrian Curiel Dominguez (23-4-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico. The world title bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among Cordina vs Vazquez undercard bouts, Souleymane Cissokho (16-0, 9 KOs) of France defends his WBC ‘Silver’ welterweight belt in a 12-round bout against Isaias Lucero (16-1, 10 KOs) of Mexico. Plus, Mexico’s Julissa Alejandra Guzman defends her IBF Intercontinental super bantamweight title in a 10-round rematch against Somali-British Ramla Ali.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.

Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez start time

USA and UK

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, November 4
Time: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT / 8 pm GMT

Watch on DAZN

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, November 5
Time: 6 am AEDT

Watch on Kayo

Cordina vs Vazquez fight card

Get Cordina vs Vazquez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Joe Cordina vs. Edward Vazquez, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Cordina’s IBF super featherweight title
  • Sivenathi Nontshinga vs. Adrian Curiel Dominguez, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Nontshinga’s IBF light flyweight title
  • Souleymane Cissokho vs. Isaias Lucero, 12 rounds, welterweight – Cissokho’s WBC ‘Silver’ welterweight title
  • Julissa Alejandra Guzman vs. Ramla Ali, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Guzman’s IBF super bantamweight Intercontinental title

Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez results

