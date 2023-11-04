Cordina vs Vazquez results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Joe Cordina and Edward Vazquez battle it out in the main event live stream from Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monte-Carlo, Monaco on Saturday, November 4. The contest pits undefeated IBF super featherweight champion of Wales against once beaten contender of the United States. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Cardiff’s 31-year-old two-time world champion Joe Cordina (16-0, 9 KOs) makes the first defense of his title in his second reign. 27-year-old Edward Vazquez (15-1, 3 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas makes his first attempt to become world champion.

The co-main event features IBF light flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga (12-0, 9 KOs) of South Africa up against challenger Adrian Curiel Dominguez (23-4-1, 4 KOs) of Mexico. The world title bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Among Cordina vs Vazquez undercard bouts, Souleymane Cissokho (16-0, 9 KOs) of France defends his WBC ‘Silver’ welterweight belt in a 12-round bout against Isaias Lucero (16-1, 10 KOs) of Mexico. Plus, Mexico’s Julissa Alejandra Guzman defends her IBF Intercontinental super bantamweight title in a 10-round rematch against Somali-British Ramla Ali.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.

Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez start time

USA and UK

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, November 4

Time: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT / 8 pm GMT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, November 5

Time: 6 am AEDT

Cordina vs Vazquez fight card

Get Cordina vs Vazquez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Joe Cordina vs. Edward Vazquez, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Cordina’s IBF super featherweight title

Sivenathi Nontshinga vs. Adrian Curiel Dominguez, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Nontshinga’s IBF light flyweight title

Souleymane Cissokho vs. Isaias Lucero, 12 rounds, welterweight – Cissokho’s WBC ‘Silver’ welterweight title

Julissa Alejandra Guzman vs. Ramla Ali, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Guzman’s IBF super bantamweight Intercontinental title

Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez results