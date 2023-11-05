Buakaw vs Saenchai full fight video

Muay Thai legends Buakaw and Saenchai squared off in a bare knuckle fight on Saturday, November 4 at PEACH in Pattaya. The long-awaited showdown, contested under special rules, headlined BKFC Thailand 5.

The scheduled for five rounds 158-pound (71.66 kg) bout went the full distance, featuring punches, kicks, knees and elbows. In the end, the judges’ scorecards were 49-46, 50-46 and 48-47, all in favor of “The White Lotus”.

With the victory by unanimous decision, 41-year-old two-time K-1 World MAX champion, Buakaw improved his BKFC record to 2-0. 43-year-old former four-division Lumpinee Stadium champion, Saenchai made his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut and dropped to 0-1.

In Australia, Saenchai vs Buakaw aired live on Sunday, November 5.