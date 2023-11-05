Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall full fight video highlights

Efe Ajagba and Joseph Goodall squared off in the main event live on ESPN+ from Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada on Saturday, November 4. The contest featured Nigerian contender up against Australian heavyweight.

The pair met for the second time. Goodall defeated Ajagba by decision in the semifinals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Referee Tony Weeks stepped in and waved the fight off at 50 seconds into the fourth round after Ajagba landed several big punches. Goodall was still standing.

With the victory by TKO, Stafford, Texas-based Efe Ajagba improved to 19-1, 14 KOs ans retained his WBC ‘Silver’ heavyweight belt. The 29-year-old native of Ughelli, Nigeria made his third ring appearance for 2023 and secured his fourth win in a row.

Brisbane-based Joseph Goodall dropped to 10-2-1, 9 KOs. The 31-year-old native of Bendigo, Victoria, who fought for the third time in the U.S., got his two-win streak snapped.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.

