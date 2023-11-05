Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall full fight video highlights

Ajagba TKO's Goodall live from Stateline, Nevada

BoxingNewsResultsVideos
Newswire

Efe Ajagba and Joseph Goodall squared off in the main event live on ESPN+ from Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada on Saturday, November 4. The contest featured Nigerian contender up against Australian heavyweight.

The pair met for the second time. Goodall defeated Ajagba by decision in the semifinals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Referee Tony Weeks stepped in and waved the fight off at 50 seconds into the fourth round after Ajagba landed several big punches. Goodall was still standing.

With the victory by TKO, Stafford, Texas-based Efe Ajagba improved to 19-1, 14 KOs ans retained his WBC ‘Silver’ heavyweight belt. The 29-year-old native of Ughelli, Nigeria made his third ring appearance for 2023 and secured his fourth win in a row.

Brisbane-based Joseph Goodall dropped to 10-2-1, 9 KOs. The 31-year-old native of Bendigo, Victoria, who fought for the third time in the U.S., got his two-win streak snapped.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.

Get Ajagba vs Goodall full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

00:03:20
UFC

Jailton Almeida vs Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights

00:02:31
Boxing

Raymond Muratalla drops & TKO’s Diego Torres in eighth round

Boxing

Yokasta Valle vs Anabel Ortiz full fight video highlights

00:03:10
UFC

Nicolas Dalby stops Gabriel Bonfim with knees & punches at UFC Sao Paulo

00:47:34
UFC

Countdown to UFC 295: Prochazka vs Pereira – Full Episode

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.