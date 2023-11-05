Elves Brener KO’s Kaynan Kruschewsky with big right at UFC Sao Paulo

Elves Brener secured a one-punch KO when he faced Kaynan Kruschewsky at UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis. The event aired live on ESPN+ from Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, November 4.

The Brazilian welterweight sent his compatriot face down to the canvas charging forward with a big overhand right. The official time of stoppage was 4 minutes and 1 second into the first round.

With the victory by knockout, Elves Brener improved to 15-3. The 26-year-old of Maues, Amazonas earned his fifth win in a row.

Kaynan Kruschewsky dropped to 15-2. The 32-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alumni of Bauru, Sao Paulo got his four-win streak snapped.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.

