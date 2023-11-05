Valle vs Ortiz results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Yokasta Valle and Anabel Ortiz square off in the main event live stream from Polideportivo de Cartago in Cartago, Costa Rica on Saturday, November 4. The contest features five-time, three-division world champion, representing the country-host, up against former two-time world champion of Mexico. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

31-year-old Yokasta Valle (29-2, 9 KOs) of Matagalpa, Nicaragua by way of San Jose, Costa Rica defends her unified IBF and WBO minimumweight titles. Mexico City-based 37-year-old former two-time minimumweight titleholder Anabel Ortiz (33-5, 4 KOs) of Tepic, Nayarit looks to once again become champion.

In the co-main event, Fort Worth, Texas-based unbeaten Santiago Dominguez (25-0, 19 KOs) of Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico faces off Nolberto Casco (7-1-1, 5 KOs) of Leon, Nicaragua. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super welterweight.

Among Valle vs Ortiz undercard bouts, Mexico’s Jose Alvarado Rivera (10-1, 6 KOs) of Ensenada, Baja California and Moises Garcia (11-10-1, 5 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua go head to head in an eight-round bout at lightweight. The telecast opener pits Mexico’s Julio Herrera Miranda (9-0, 9 KOs) of San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora against Dennis Espinoza (99-6, 5 KOs) of San Ignacio, Costa Rica in an eight-round bout at bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.

Yokasta Valle vs Anabel Ortiz start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, November 4

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, November 5

Time: 1 am GMT / 11 am AEDT

Valle vs Ortiz fight card

Get Valle vs Ortiz full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Yokasta Valle vs. Anabel Ortiz, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Valle’s IBF and WBO minimumweight titles

Santiago Dominguez vs. Nolberto Casco, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Jose Alvarado Rivera vs. Moises Garcia, 8 rounds, lightweight

Julio Herrera Miranda vs. Dennis Espinoza, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Prelims

Maricela Cornejo vs. Cynthia Lozano, 8 rounds, middleweight

Joshua Jimenez vs. Nicasio Campos, 6 rounds, lightweight

Antonio Flores vs. Manuel Gonzalez, 6 rounds, featherweight

Merari Vivar vs. Griselda Tumax, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Yamil Luna Hidalgo vs. Ivan Ubeda, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Yokasta Valle vs Anabel Ortiz results