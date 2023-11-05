Subscribe
Valle vs Ortiz results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Yokasta Valle defends IBF and WBO minimumweight titles against Anabel Ortiz live from Costa Rica

Stream Yokasta Valle vs Anabel Ortiz live results from Costa Rica
Yokasta Valle and Anabel Ortiz at the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Polideportivo de Cartago in Cartago, Costa Rica | Golden Boy Boxing

Yokasta Valle and Anabel Ortiz square off in the main event live stream from Polideportivo de Cartago in Cartago, Costa Rica on Saturday, November 4. The contest features five-time, three-division world champion, representing the country-host, up against former two-time world champion of Mexico. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

31-year-old Yokasta Valle (29-2, 9 KOs) of Matagalpa, Nicaragua by way of San Jose, Costa Rica defends her unified IBF and WBO minimumweight titles. Mexico City-based 37-year-old former two-time minimumweight titleholder Anabel Ortiz (33-5, 4 KOs) of Tepic, Nayarit looks to once again become champion.

In the co-main event, Fort Worth, Texas-based unbeaten Santiago Dominguez (25-0, 19 KOs) of Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico faces off Nolberto Casco (7-1-1, 5 KOs) of Leon, Nicaragua. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at super welterweight.

Among Valle vs Ortiz undercard bouts, Mexico’s Jose Alvarado Rivera (10-1, 6 KOs) of Ensenada, Baja California and Moises Garcia (11-10-1, 5 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua go head to head in an eight-round bout at lightweight. The telecast opener pits Mexico’s Julio Herrera Miranda (9-0, 9 KOs) of San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora against Dennis Espinoza (99-6, 5 KOs) of San Ignacio, Costa Rica in an eight-round bout at bantamweight. The full fight card can be found below.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, November 5.

Yokasta Valle vs Anabel Ortiz start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, November 4
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, November 5
Time: 1 am GMT / 11 am AEDT

Watch on DAZN

Valle vs Ortiz fight card

Get Valle vs Ortiz full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Yokasta Valle vs. Anabel Ortiz, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Valle’s IBF and WBO minimumweight titles
  • Santiago Dominguez vs. Nolberto Casco, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Jose Alvarado Rivera vs. Moises Garcia, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Julio Herrera Miranda vs. Dennis Espinoza, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Prelims

  • Maricela Cornejo vs. Cynthia Lozano, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Joshua Jimenez vs. Nicasio Campos, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Antonio Flores vs. Manuel Gonzalez, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Merari Vivar vs. Griselda Tumax, 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Yamil Luna Hidalgo vs. Ivan Ubeda, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Yokasta Valle vs Anabel Ortiz results

