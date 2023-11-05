Subscribe
Jailton Almeida vs Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights

Almeida bests Lewis at UFC Sao Paulo

Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis squared off in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo live stream on ESPN+ from Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, November 4. The contest featured No. 9-ranked heavyweight contender, representing the country-host, up against No. 10-ranked of the United States.

The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 50-45 and two other judges had it 50-44, all in favor of the local fighter.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Jailton Almeida improved to 20-2. The 32-year-old native of Salvador, Bahia secured his 15th win in a row.

38-year-old Derrick Lewis of New Orleans, Louisiana dropped to 27-12, 1 NC.

Check out Jailton Almeida vs Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Almeida vs Lewis full fight video highlights

Derrick Lewis makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Jailton Almeida.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

Verdict.

Post-fight.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.

Get UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis full fight card results.

