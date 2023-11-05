Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis squared off in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo live stream on ESPN+ from Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, November 4. The contest featured No. 9-ranked heavyweight contender, representing the country-host, up against No. 10-ranked of the United States.
The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 50-45 and two other judges had it 50-44, all in favor of the local fighter.
With the victory by unanimous decision, Jailton Almeida improved to 20-2. The 32-year-old native of Salvador, Bahia secured his 15th win in a row.
38-year-old Derrick Lewis of New Orleans, Louisiana dropped to 27-12, 1 NC.
Check out Jailton Almeida vs Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.
Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.
In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.
Get UFC Sao Paulo: Almeida vs Lewis full fight card results.