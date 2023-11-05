Jailton Almeida and Derrick Lewis squared off in the main event of UFC Sao Paulo live stream on ESPN+ from Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, November 4. The contest featured No. 9-ranked heavyweight contender, representing the country-host, up against No. 10-ranked of the United States.

The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 50-45 and two other judges had it 50-44, all in favor of the local fighter.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Jailton Almeida improved to 20-2. The 32-year-old native of Salvador, Bahia secured his 15th win in a row.

38-year-old Derrick Lewis of New Orleans, Louisiana dropped to 27-12, 1 NC.

Check out Jailton Almeida vs Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Almeida vs Lewis full fight video highlights

Derrick Lewis makes his Octagon walk.

Ready to put on a show!?



Here comes The Beast! #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/mfflKB9pV3 — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 5, 2023

Here comes Jailton Almeida.

Main event Malhadinho! ??



Jailton Almeida makes the walk in front of his home crowd! ? #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/XjYCOeMaY0 — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) November 5, 2023

Fight time.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Round 4.

Más control y castigo de @Malhadinho_UFC en este cuarto round #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/sLkev0PX2i — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 5, 2023

Round 5.

Almeida usando su juego de piso para dominar esta pelea? #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/LHQZyqR8tf — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 5, 2023

Verdict.

Dominante por cinco rounds? @Malhadinho_UFC el ganador de la estelar por decisión unánime #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/qp0jM4lTxF — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 5, 2023

Post-fight.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.

