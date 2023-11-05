Subscribe
Lindolfo Delgado KO’s Luis Hernandez Ramos in fourth round with uppercuts

Ajagba vs Goodall live from Stateline, Nevada

Parviz Iskenderov

Lindolfo Delgado dominated and stopped Luis Hernandez Ramos when the pair squared off at Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada on Saturday, November 4. The all-Mexican contest was featured on the card headlined by Efe Ajagba vs Joseph Goodall live on ESPN+.

The scheduled for eight rounds junior welterweight bout ended half way through. Delgado claimed the win sending Ramos to the canvas with a series of devastating uppercuts. Referee Celestino Ruiz called it a day at 1 minute and 53 seconds into the fourth round.

With the victory by knockout, 28-year-old Lindolfo Delgado of Linares, Nuevo Leon improved to 19-0, 14 KOs and remained undefeated. 27-year-old Luis Hernandez Ramos of Chihuahua dropped to 23-4, 20 KOs.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.

Get Ajagba vs Goodall full fight card results.

