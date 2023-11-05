Nicolas Dalby stops Gabriel Bonfim with knees & punches at UFC Sao Paulo

Nicolas Dalby recorded his fourth straight victory when he faced previously unbeaten Gabriel Bonfim in the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Almeida vs Lewis. The fight card aired live on ESPN+ from Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, November 4.

The scheduled for three rounds welterweight bout didn’t go the full distance. The Denmark fighter dropped his Brazilian opponent to the canvas with knees and finished with punches. The official time of stoppage was 4 minutes and 33 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by TKO, 38-year-old Nicolas Dalby improved to 23-4-1, 2 NC. 26-year-old Gabriel Bonfim dropped to 15-1 and suffered his first career defeat.

Nicolas Dalby TKO’s Gabriel Bonfim in second round

Dalby hands Bonfim the first loss of his career ? #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/HAox22gqv9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 5, 2023

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.

