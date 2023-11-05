Raymond Muratalla drops & TKO’s Diego Torres in eighth round

Raymond Muratalla came out victorious when he faced Diego Torres on Saturday, November 4 at Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline, Nevada. The pair squared off in the co-feature on the card topped by Efe Ajagba and Joseph Goodall live on ESPN+.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout ended prior to the final bell. The American lightweight dropped his Mexican opponent to the canvas with the right uppercut, left hook combination. Although the latter got back on his feet and seemed to beat the eight count, referee Celestino Ruiz waved the fight off deeming he was in no condition to continue.

At the time of a stoppage all three judges scorecards were 70-63 in favor of Muratalla. Torres didn’t seem happy with the stoppage.

With the victory by TKO, 26-year-old Raymond Muratalla of West Covina, California improved to 19-0, 16 KOs and remained undefeated. 26-year-old Mexican Diego Torres Nunez of Zapopan, Jalisco dropped to 18-1, 17 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

In Australia, the event aired on Sunday, November 5 live on Kayo.

